The new government body that must stay squeaky clean

Political appointments to the AAT grew in recent years. Many of these appointments were made in the lead-up to the 2019 and 2022 federal elections. Politicisation of appointments to the AAT undermined the independence of this important expert body. Administrative merits review provides a critical check on government decisions to ensure they are right in all circumstances - recognising that routine government decisions can have a significant impact on people's lives. Independence is vital to ensure public confidence in these decisions.

