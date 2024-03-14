Summernats 37 car entries sold out for next year: organisers

In just less than three months after this year's Summernats wrapped up, organisers of the controversial car festival have announced that entries for next year's event have sold out.
Around 2500 entries have been snapped up for next year's festival, which brings modified street machines and tens of thousands of car enthusiasts to the capital.
Event co-owner Andy Lopez said this comes months ahead of last year when entries sold out in May.
"We ran a bit of a different campaign this year and still we actually put cars on sale probably a month after we did last year and we still sold out in early March for next year's event, which is great," Mr Lopez told ABC radio on Friday.
"People are really passionate about their cars and their projects and what those projects mean to them, their families and their friendship groups and they love getting together and talking about them and showing them off and driving them and having a great time
"I think once you start to sell out an event, like we have done for the last couple of years, it sort of creates a bit of that FOMO and not wanting to miss out"
Mr Lopez said post-Covid the situation for festivals has become tougher and he felt humbled and happy that Summernats has "proven to be so resilient".
Around 120,000 people flocked to Canberra for the event this year, which has recently expanded from its home at Exhibition Park to Braddon, where car enthusiasts showcased some of Australia's best modified vehicles.
But the event has also been mired in controversy, with a violent brawl breaking out at this year's event.
On Thursday, police said two men who allegedly assaulted a number of Summernats patrons while working as crowd safety staff at the festival have been charged and will face court.
Mr Lopez told the ABC he could not comment on the matter due to court proceedings but said this kind of behavior "falls far below the standards" that Summernats "would have for how things happen".
"This isn't a flippant statement. We take the safety and security of the people who come to our festival ... whether it's a patron, entrant, or worker, any of the agencies ... we take everyone's safety really, really seriously," he said.
"It was an unforeseen for us. It was certainly something that has not happened at the Summernats for a very long time."
Looking to next year's festival, Mr Lopez said they would look at "doing things differently" and learn from this year's event and the court proceedings.
