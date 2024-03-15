Questions over ACT govt's affordable housing scheme

A first home buyer says he has put life decisions on hold because of a two-year delay on the construction of his Whitlam house.
Casey Westcombe purchased in the ACT government's affordable home purchase scheme in 2022 and was told construction would begin the same year.
Two years later, his block is sitting empty and overgrown. Not even a slab has been poured for his three-bedroom house.
The ACT government's Suburban Land Agency says the builder was responsible for the advertised timeframe.
But the builder says it has not breached the building contract and work will begin soon.
Meanwhile, Mr Westcombe is left to pay bills on the block - including rates, mortgage repayments and sewage fees - and is "stuck in the rental market" until his house is built.
He believes the ACT government needs to take some accountability for the program and delays.
In response to the story, other buyers have contacted The Canberra Times to share their experiences and concerns with the scheme.
Earlier this week, we took readers inside a Pialligo apple orchard and former "hippie commune" that recently sold for the first time in 40 years.
Seller Jonathan Banks said the time had come to downsize from the nearly four-hectare block.
He accepted an off-market offer of more than $4 million.
On a tour through the property, Jonathan recalled the many different owners who had called the property home, from lawyers to a group of hippies.
A Canberra developer has revealed plans for a major development on the NSW South Coast.
In partnership with a Sydney developer, The Fleming Group are seeking to rezone a large site in Ulladulla that currently houses a Bunnings Warehouse store.
With Bunnings set to relocate, the site could be redeveloped with 250 apartments, commercial shops and a childcare centre.
The developer says the project would offer more housing options for residents, including affordable rentals for essential workers.
Meanwhile, Dickson shops is getting an upgrade and the community is invited to have their say.
The plans include better paving, more greenery and improved pedestrian connections for the public precinct.
The ACT government's City Renewal Authority want to encourage more outdoor dining, small scale markets and other events through the changes.
Take a look at the proposed changes here.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
