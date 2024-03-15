The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'I am my own person': Sister of Wallabies star ready to step into spotlight

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
March 16 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies Super W recruit Katalina Amosa has declared her desire to step out of her brother's shadow as she prepares for a club debut on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.