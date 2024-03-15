'I am my own person': Sister of Wallabies star ready to step into spotlight

ACT Brumbies Super W recruit Katalina Amosa has declared her desire to step out of her brother's shadow as she prepares for a club debut on Saturday night.
The hooker has been named on the bench for the Brumbies' season opener against the NSW Waratahs at the Sydney Football Stadium, having made the move to Canberra in the off-season.
The younger sister of former Wallaby Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Katalina has long chased an opportunity to make her own name in the sport.
That desire played a key role in her decision to depart the Waratahs and join the Brumbies this year, and she's determined to prove she deserves the opportunity to play Super W.
"There are so many positives to having a family member that's in the game, but then there are also expectations that are part of it," Amosa said. "I didn't know how to handle it for a while having that pressure on you.
"Getting through that and realising I am my own person, my own player and knowing what I want to do and where I want to be was really tough. This move was something I wanted to do to start fresh, being in an environment where I'm already related to somebody it can be hard finding your own identity in that.
"Getting through that and finding myself was the biggest challenge I've had to get through."
Amosa's friends and family will be on hand in Sydney to watch what she acknowledges will be an emotional club debut against her former teammates.
Brandon will be a notable absence, the former Reds and Wallabies star currently playing for Montpellier in France and unable to return.
Amosa credits her older brother for helping lay the foundation for her career, with the siblings forming a close bond away from rugby despite their six-year age gap.
"I don't see him as the rugby player, I see him as my brother," Amosa said. "Even when we see each other, we have two minutes of conversation about rugby then it's just about everything else.
"He's helped me a lot mentally more than physically, he knows the process of the sport, he's been through all of it. He's helped me find my process and to prepare in a way I need to. He's big on enjoying the game, taking it all in and seeing him play and where it's taken him has pushed me to want to get to a higher level."
Amosa was one of a host of high profile recruits to join the Brumbies in the off-season, with former Wallaroo Kayla Sauvao set to start at inside centre on Saturday.
Flanker Chioma Enyi will also make her ACT debut, with prop Allana Sikimeti to play off the bench in her first game since moving down from Queensland.
The Brumbies are looking to build on a semi-final appearance in 2023, with coach Scott Fava declaring his side's intention to claim their first Super W title.
Amosa said the early signs are positive and remains confident ACT can send a message to their rivals with a statement win over the Waratahs.
"There's a culture of community here at the Brumbies and in Canberra in general," Amosa said. "It's a lot smaller than NSW so it's community based and everyone works for each other.
"We all want the bigger goal of wanting to win so you work hard for the girls next to you. That's something I've always looked for in a team so moving forward with that [at the Brumbies] is something I wanted to be a part of."
