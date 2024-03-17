Times Past: March 18, 1992

On this day in 1992, former prime minister Bob Hawke joined Nine Network's 60 Minutes team, leaving Australia for London to compile his first report.
This first report involved the British elections where he interviewed then British prime minister John Major and leader of the opposition Neil Kinnock. The interviews were TV specials that were shown in both Australia and Britain.
The irony was not lost as Bob Hawke, who previously railed against political journalists on numerous occasions, had now become one himself. He had referred to print journalists as "menial scribblers" and journalists in the Press Gallery as "pathetic".
The executive producer of 60 Minutes, John Westacott, stated that the prime reason Bob Hawke was joining the program was to "deliver to 60 Minutes viewers interviews with people who would normally be just about impossible to secure for television."
Journalists who had been on the receiving end of Bob Hawke's verbal lashing would have certainly tuned into his first report with interest.
