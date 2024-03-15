Fraser man to face court after series of alleged offences

A 31-year-old Fraser man who allegedly stole numerous items, including other people's identification documents, and then attempted to evade police, will face court today.
Police launched an investigation into numerous incidents, including motor vehicle thefts, failure to stop, theft, and paywave offences last month.
Through the investigation they identified the 31-year-old man as a person of interest.
When police came to his Fraser home on March 14, the man attempted to flee before officers apprehended him.
Officers found several items believed to be stolen, including tools, electronic devices, a laptop and identification documents belonging to other people, when they searched the residence.
Police charged the man with 16 offences, including three counts of obtaining property by deception, three counts of unlawful possession of stolen property and attempting to escape from lawful custody.
The man, who was subject to an intensive corrections order, will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday in relation to a string of property offences.
"In relation to these matters, police continue to investigate the alleged theft and subsequent arson of a silver Toyota Yaris," ACT Policing said.
The car was allegedly stolen on January 19 and later found burnt out in Torrens on February 20.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged theft or arson of this vehicle are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7676035.
Information can be provided anonymously.
