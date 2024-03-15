'The legacy piece': Meares highlights why AIS upgrades are so necessary

Olympic team chef de mission Anna Meares has supported the government's decision to keep the Australian Institute of Sport headquartered in Canberra, and shared her passion for helping athletes get the very most out of the precinct with desperately-needed site upgrades.
The Albanese government finalised its review into the future of the AIS in Canberra earlier this year, with the conclusion to keep the high performance sport base in Canberra and make at least $200 million in upgrades, instead of undertaking a $1 billion move to south-east Queensland.
On campus in the capital for the announcement of Australia's largest ever Olympic boxing team of 12 athletes, Meares said the decision to stay in Canberra was a "really positive" outcome for the AIS, and now she hopes to see the necessary improvements made to the site.
"I'm really proud to be one of the best athletes that have come through the AIS system, and to have it stay here and be refurbished to continue to support state institutes and national programs I think is key to the success of Australian sport long-term," Meares, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, said.
"We have to remember that there is not just a Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032 on the horizon, but also sport after the legacy piece of Brisbane.
"The AIS will play a really key role in not just getting our athletes to Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane, but thereafter as well."
Though mostly based at the AIS track cycling program in Adelaide during her career, Meares has fond memories of visiting Canberra to access the high performance experts, and said it still has a huge part to play in the future development of Olympic champions such as herself.
"I spent so much time here in the altitude chamber, the biomechanics hall, and accessing the sport science and nutrition education," the 40-year-old told The Canberra Times.
"It was really good for us as a removed sport to be able to come into a different environment and tap into the experts that were here."
As chef de mission for Paris, and having retired in 2016, in her role Meares wants to try and use influence to make sure the needs of Olympic athletes are heard, whether that be at the Games, or with the support they need in the lead-up.
For the AIS, Meares said she's heard athletes push most for the on-site residences at Bruce to be upgraded - with the infamous "prison cell beds" called out by Australian boxing bronze medallist Harry Garside.
But she didn't have much sympathy for complaints about the weather in Canberra, arguing "it's cold everywhere in winter".
"Some of the things that came up were obviously working on the residence areas, improving those and bringing them up to a modern standard," Meares explained.
"You already have staff here, it's just about making sure that the facilities continue to be updated with where sport and technology is going.
"What I find most nerve-wracking about my role is I really want to facilitate the athletes and I know anything that I say can take away from that. But also I can advocate for sports which ultimately helps them.
"I've only been out [retired] about eight years and a lot has changed, so it's really important that the athlete voices are listened to."
Garside clarified that his comments about the bedrooms at the AIS were tongue in cheek, however he did support the call for upgrades to be in line with other high performance facilities overseas. And overall he did appreciate the Canberra location for the AIS, with no "distractions" unlike other major cities.
"Sometimes I take the piss out of it, but we are so lucky and so grateful," he said.
"But in general there's a lot of money being pumped into sport in Europe and the USA, and I think leading into Brisbane, a few upgrades will make sure the future is looking good.
"I love doing the loop run around the bushland with kangaroos, echidnas and I've seen a wombat, so it's always really nice. What I love most about the AIS here is it is kind of like prison - you just train, there's really not many distractions."
