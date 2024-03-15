The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'The legacy piece': Meares highlights why AIS upgrades are so necessary

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 16 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Olympic team chef de mission Anna Meares has supported the government's decision to keep the Australian Institute of Sport headquartered in Canberra, and shared her passion for helping athletes get the very most out of the precinct with desperately-needed site upgrades.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.