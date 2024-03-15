What's on across a busy Canberra weekend

It's a busy weekend in the capital. Here are some of our highlights.
The Capital Region Farmers Market is having a big 20th birthday party on Saturday.
Canberrans are invited along to enjoy the birthday cake competition judging, family activities including face painting and colouring-in, exclusive birthday treats created by many talented makers, exclusive 20th birthday merchandise, local entertainment including performers and musicians, and stallholder giveaways. And more than 100 stallholders providing fresh Autumn produce galore.
The celebrations are 7am to 11.30am on Saturday at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
The Government House open day is from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.
Visitors can tour the house and gardens and learn about the work of more than 40 of the organisations of which the Governor-General and his wife are patrons. Bring a picnic or purchase food and drink from local vendors.
Parking is available on Dunrossil Drive. Pets (other than support/service dogs) are not permitted.
The ACT Seasonal Antique and Collectable Fair is on this weekend.
It's on at the Albert Hall on Commonwealth Avenue on Friday from 5pm to 8pm, Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for concession. Children aged under 10 have free admission.
The fair is hosted by the Rotary Club of Murrumbidgee Canberra, with funds going to local charitable causes.
The Canberra Irish Club is the place to be on Sunday for St Patrick's Day celebrations and entertainment.
The club, in Parkinson Street, Weston, will start with a breakfast at 8am on Sunday and then be open "all day long".
Highlights include Irish dancing at 8.30am and the Canberra Celtic Pipe Band at 2.15pm and more dancing and music into the night.
