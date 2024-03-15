Stirring fear on refugees - does the trick ever fail?

But perhaps the trick is not working so well anymore. Over the years in which it has been employed, a growing section of the electorate has seen through it. Polls have shown that more than ever are opposed to offshore detention. One indication of this is that the LNP made much less use of the issue in the 2019 and 2022 elections. Another is the success of the Teal independents - all of whom have a much more humane position on the issue.