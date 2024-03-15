'They will know who she is': Garside tips Queanbeyan star for Olympic glory

Remember the name Monique Suraci, because come the Olympics she could be a household name.
At the Australian Institute of Sport on Friday, the 12-strong national boxing team headed to Paris were officially presented with their Olympic tickets by chef de mission, Anna Meares.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Harry Garside and Games debutant Suraci were among those named in Australia's biggest ever boxing squad.
Garside touted the team as potentially the "most successful" the country has ever had, and speaking to The Canberra Times, tipped Suraci to be a breakout star.
"Not many people would know her but after the Olympics they will know who she is," he said of the 23-year-old from Queanbeyan.
"Monique is one of the most exciting boxers on the team. The way she boxes is so ferocious and athletic. She makes people miss and hits them with these beautiful shots.
"I think she's in the top two or three to be a big medal chance. She's so young and only been on the international circuit for a short period of time, but she's doing some amazing things.
"She's someone that will be a dark horse, but someone to look out for."
Garside, 26, has been a walking inspiration to Suraci and the team since his Tokyo triumph that ended a 33-year boxing medal drought for Australia.
Suraci said seeing him achieve a podium finish in Japan made it all seem so much more possible to achieve her Olympic dreams.
For Suraci, that's the picture she sees everyday as her phone background - a gold medal.
"He had great results against the best of the world and he's such a motivational guy. It's very inspiring," she said.
"This is my first Olympics and I want to be the first female and Australian boxer to win gold.
"In Canberra we're never expected to do well because there's so few of us, so we are the underdogs, but we always come out on top.
"No matter what you throw at me I'll be able to adapt and overcome it.
"During COVID-19 before Tokyo it was hard to qualify with events being cancelled and I also had an injury setback, so that was disappointing, but I knew Paris was what I really wanted.
"I had my first fight at 10, so I've been doing this for a while, but this is just the start. I want two Olympic gold medals in Paris and Los Angeles, and maybe even in Brisbane."
Garside's success brought a lot more attention to Australian amateur boxing, and now the team is entering an exciting new era.
Not only is it the largest Australian Olympic boxing team, but they also boast their first Indigenous boxer at the Games in Marissa Williamson Pohlman, their first Muslim woman in Tina Rahimi and their first female to make a second Olympics appearance in Caitlin Parker.
And there's no indication Australian boxing will take a backwards step from here.
"I'm super excited for what the next five months hold," Garside said.
"We get so many more opportunities now, and if someone wins a gold medal - whether it's myself or someone else - leading into Brisbane 2032, hopefully boxing will get the funding that it needs.
"When I started out Australia didn't believe that we could do it. Now this whole team believes, which is awesome."
