Times Past: March 19, 1994

On this day in 1994, Canberrans were celebrating wins both at home and abroad.
The Raiders beat South Sydney 45-16 in the first home game of the rugby league.
Michael Milton, however, was in Norway flying Australia's banner for the 1994 Winter Paralympic Games.
He won gold in the giant-slalom with his entire family attending the event, apart from his sister, Jennie.
She stayed back to continue operating the Canberra Sky Centre in Fyshwick.
Her parents had owned it since 1973.
"I was really stoked because I'd heard he's been pretty stressed and that he was having problems with his shoulder," she said.
His shoulder didn't seem to faze him as he ended his time at Lillehammer with one gold, one silver and two bronze. He also won Skiing Australia Skier of the Year in 1994. Michael would go on to win more medals for Australia with four gold medals in 2002 and one silver in 2006.
His accomplishments led to him being inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2014 and ACT Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
It is safe to say Michael is one of Australia's most treasured athletes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.