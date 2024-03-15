'A kind of magic drug': Miriam Margolyes will tell you anything

The second volume of her memoir, Oh Miriam! (Hachette, $34.99), is every bit as profound and profane as the first, This Much Is True. Snippets from her early life in Oxford, the only child of Jewish parents, her love of theatre, first film roles, coming out as a lesbian, enthralling industry gossip and some shocking anecdotes - it's a rollicking read, and all the more striking when you consider the calibre of productions she's been involved in, the people she's worked with, the circles she's moved in.