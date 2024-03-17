Putin chases the illusion of legitimacy

While few things in life are as certain as the outcome of a Russian election, it's interesting to see the lengths Vladimir Putin has gone to to get voters to turn out for a non-event.
He has spent over a billion dollars on nationalist propaganda, and staged mass rallies and demonstrations that state employees have been encouraged to attend while the television cameras roll.
This is despite the fact his enemies, most recently Alexei Navalny, have been killed. Anyone who speaks out against the war in Ukraine is likely to be jailed. It is an offence to call the invasion anything but "a special military operation".
So what's the point? The fix is in. The other candidates are straw men placed on the ballot to create the illusion of a contest. Nikolai Kharitonov - the Communist Party candidate - was unable to say why people should vote for him, despite being asked three times.
"Today Vladimir Putin is trying to solve a lot of the problems of the 1990s when Yeltsin dragged Russia into wild capitalism," he said. "He's trying to consolidate the nation for victory in all areas. And this will happen." Talk about Czar Vladimir's loyal opposition.
Putin's concern is a landslide built around a low voter turnout would be just as damaging to his claim of legitimacy as a narrow victory. He needs to mobilise popular support, especially as Russia will need to call up tens of thousands more soldiers in the months - and maybe years - ahead.
He would be aware of the 41 per cent turnout in the recent elections in Iran, which have been interpreted as a protest "anti-vote" against a regime increasingly on the nose with its people.
So far his tactics appear to be working. The nightly news shows images of the President receiving a rock-star welcome wherever he goes. That said, the state-run media does exactly what it is told.
The illusion of legitimacy is more important to Putin than ever because 2024 could well be a make-or-break year in the war.
While the Ukrainians are talking up the possibility of another offensive after 2023's big push stalled, the truth is they are low on ammunition and up against an enemy with the numbers and the resources to bleed them dry in a war of attrition.
Donald Trump's confirmation as the presumptive Republican presidential candidate would be keeping President Zelenskyy up at night. His only hope would be that if America turns isolationist under Trump, Western Europe would be compelled to rally under the NATO banner in order to keep their own boundaries secure.
Given neither Ukraine or Russia have a clear path to victory, especially if America turns off the resupply spigot in the event of a Republican victory, a stalemate seems almost inevitable.
A possible path to peace could be the precedent set in Korea when, in 1953, an armistice was signed and the battle line, complete with a demilitarised zone, was accepted as the boundary between north and south.
The difference in Ukraine is that Zelenskyy would have to cease hostilities while a significant chunk of his country was still occupied by Russians. That is something he has said he would never do.
While Ukrainian morale is still high, how long will this be the case if the war - and the deaths and destruction associated with it - continues indefinitely?
If the West pulls back its support and NATO focuses on defending the borders of its members, President Zelenskyy and his government might have to make some tough decisions by this time next year.
And even if they did acquiesce, a new border would be a smouldering bin fire in the heart of Europe that could erupt into conflict at any time.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.