Plenty of options to choose from: no two vocational career paths are alike

In a world crying out for more vocational workers, the cookie-cutter pathway from high school to university is not the route for all.
Here, two people from different ends of the Vocational Education and Training (VET) spectrum share their experiences.
At age 16, Travis Gibson knew to trust his gut and pursue a hands-on career. He attended TAFE in Bathurst and Lithgow and emerged as a mechanical engineer.
"TAFE gives you the opportunity to be a specialist in certain areas," Mr Gibson said. "I specialised in fitting and welding, but I could have chosen to go down other avenues. There's lots of opportunities, you're not just locked into one thing."
This is a sentiment Mr Gibson shared with high school students and many other VET pros through Verto, a not-for-profit organisation that assists with apprenticeship, employment, and training needs.
"If you've done a few basic modules, like drawing, for example, you can start off as a welder but then swap to being a plumber," Mr Gibson said.
This provides students with the flexibility to decide their career path. Choose your own adventure, if you will.
And that's exactly what Mr Gibson did. "As soon as I finished my trade, I moved to England. If you've got a trade, you can really work anywhere in the world," he said.
Mr Gibson's vocational training eventually led him to start his own business, Central West Profile Cutting.
"I found that we're pretty lucky in Australia in that demand for trades is booming. The workforce is strong.
"After I had learnt a few skills over the years, I had the confidence to branch out and get more workers in, and it grew from there. There was a lot of learning along the way, but with any trade, there's the potential to start a business," Mr Gibson said.
It is well known that the demand for nurses is high. According to the Australian government's labour market insights, health care and social assistance is the largest employing industry, and 31 per cent of workers in this sector have a VET qualification.
In Australia and around the world, nurses are required to undertake an important role in society. They are the backbone of our health system.
Stella Colvin completed her Diploma in Nursing through TAFE and is now an enrolled nurse working in an acute general medical ward in a Sydney hospital.
"My path into nursing wasn't conventional," Ms Colvin said. "Every time I'd finished school for the year, I always knew I was going back the next year, but after finishing year 12, I didn't know what to do. During school people had suggested I do nursing, so I did."
By this stage, Ms Colvin had missed the opportunity to apply for university, but TAFE enrolments were still open, so she applied.
She worked hard throughout her placements and found the experience challenging yet rewarding.
Now, as an enrolled nurse, there's no sugar-coating the fact that Ms Colvin's days are not easy. Looking after people at their lowest is confronting and difficult at the best of times.
"It's tough, but I really enjoy helping people; that's something that drove me to continue TAFE and is why I'm still doing what I do today," Ms Colvin said.
