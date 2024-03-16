When will we put our phones away on the road?

Driving a car is just about the most dangerous thing a person can do, and it's something most of us do every day. So when will we run out of excuses for reaching for our mobile phones while at the wheel?
A report this week highlights the disturbing long-term behavioural shift when it comes to in-car habits of Canberra drivers.
More than 2570 infringements were issued to Canberra drivers in the first two weeks of the enforcement period of the ACT government's mobile device detection cameras now scattered across the city.
On average, 161 drivers have been detected each day since the cameras first appeared in the ACT just over a year ago.
Those drivers were all issued with fines of $514 - hefty by any measure. It's hard to fathom how this won't have a deterrent effect, if only to avoid the pain of handing over the cash as penance.
But this isn't about revenue-raising on the part of the government. It's about not killing people on the roads. It's a shame measures like this have to be taken to stamp out such avoidable behaviour, especially when it's backed up by evidence, science, statistics and experience.
Campaigns to mandate seatbelts and prevent people from driving when drunk came about as part of significant cultural shifts around personal responsibility and community safety. Today, it's almost impossible to imagine driving around without a seatbelt or, worse, with children untethered in the back seat.
And the spectre of flashing lights and random breath tests, followed by the loss of licence, has been enough to significantly moderate our attitudes around drinking and driving.
But so many of us continue to check our phones while driving, or idling at the lights, actions that are now proven to be one of riskiest decisions a driver can take, a significant contributor to road crashes.
There is some hope on the horizon as technology is on our side; most new cars have in-built voice recognition and wireless technology that enable us to use our phones hands-free.
In the meantime, if mobile device detection cameras can force even a small number of us to change our behaviour while driving, they will have done their job.
