The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

'McMansions' drive up the heat island effect in the ACT

By Letters to the Editor
March 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jenny McAlister is right about climate change action on the national level ("Climate change planning doesn't mean giving up on emissions", March 13), but the ACT is another matter entirely.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.