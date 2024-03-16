'McMansions' drive up the heat island effect in the ACT

Jenny McAlister is right about climate change action on the national level ("Climate change planning doesn't mean giving up on emissions", March 13), but the ACT is another matter entirely.
The Barr government permits huge houses on tiny blocks in newer suburbs such as in the Molonglo Valley. With their eaves almost overlapping, this sort of development not only proscribes tree cover and green space (such as lawn), but would make the area insufferably hot (a heat island) in a typical Canberra summer.
As a consequence, air-conditioners struggle to keep the "McMansions" cool. Because the ACT draws much of its electricity from a grid that still relies on fossil fuels for almost 70 per cent of its capacity, this adds to national greenhouse gas emissions.
As a 20-year member of the Labor Party and having worked as a volunteer adviser to four Labor shadow ministers, I am extremely disappointed with the position of the Albanese government regarding the Israeli military killing of Gazans and destruction of their homes and infrastructure.
First it took an unconscionable amount of time for the government to say anything about the need for a ceasefire or talk about a long-term solution to the crisis (the two-state solution). Second was its kneejerk decision to cease UNRWA funding.
Now it is adding to its heartlessness by cancelling tourist visas of Palestinians fleeing from the slaughter to Australia. What is it with Labor ? The Jewish lobby? Fear of being wedged by an even more heartless Coalition?
It is enough to give a big tick in the ACT to David Pocock for his principled stance on the Gazan crisis.
Peter Zoller denies Hamas is to blame for the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, (Letters, March 13). However, Hamas bears ultimate blame because it started this war knowing full well Israel would have no choice but to attack it, and made civilian casualties and destruction inevitable by using them as human shields. It could stop this war at any time by laying down its arms and releasing the surviving hostages.
More specifically, though, while Israel has now built a road across Gaza to facilitate aid delivery, Hamas is attacking aid trucks and stealing the supplies, according to Israeli media. It is claimed Hamas steals upwards of 60 per cent of the aid entering Gaza.
Families and individuals who escaped Israel's assault on Gaza, and who were in transit to Australia, have been placed in limbo in marked contrast to Ukrainians escaping Russian aggression who were welcomed.
Why are Palestinians escaping war treated differently? What justifies such bureaucratic cruelty?
Previously, the government halted aid to UNRWA for Palestinian refugees on a trumped-up case presented by Israel that has not stood up. Now the government has cancelled previously issued visas on dubious grounds.
The cancellation of Temporary Entry Visas for Palestinians escaping Gaza with family in Australia appears to be another example of administrative discrimination by the federal government against Palestinians. The circumstances of the visa-holders have not changed.
I see The Canberra Times is confused.
In its editorial on March 14 ("Drug study shows 'war' not working") there's an exposition of Rousseau's idea that every human being is a victim [of their circumstances] and only needs to be liberated from the constraints that have been placed upon them side-by-side with an expression of concern for people using illicit drugs.
How much clearer could it be that this addiction to victimhood and liberty are the real problem?
Since the Western cultural revolution began in the 1960s, people have never been less constrained than they are today. And yet the drug problem only gets bigger.
