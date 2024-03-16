Canberra cops Asian Cup blow

Canberra has hit a hurdle to hopes of holding matches for the 2026 Women's Asian Cup after Australia was greenlit as preferred hosts for the first time in 20 years.
Following a hugely successful 2023 Women's World Cup, Matildas fever is set to ignite across the nation again in two years after Football Australia confirmed that the Asian Football Confederation's Women's Football Committee recommended the major tournament be hosted Down Under.
The decision is set to be finalised soon once the AFC Executive Committee ratify the recommendation, at which point Football Australia are expected to be able to provide further details on which cities will host the tournament. It was last held in Australia in 2006.
However, it appears Canberra may not be on the shortlist of just three cities to hold matches for the finals tournament that involved 12 teams in the 2022 edition.
Certain state and territory governments supported Football Australia's bid to host the Women's Asian Cup, but according to an ACT government spokesperson, the bush capital was not part of the bid.
"The ACT wasn't invited to participate in the Asian World Cup 2026 bid," the spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
"We understand this is because it is a smaller tournament with only three cities.
"We will continue talking to Football Australia about the opportunity to host games here, both women's and men's.
"We're looking forward to hosting the Socceroos against Lebanon on Tuesday 26 March."
Football Australia said of the Women's Asian Cup it is "working collaboratively with all levels of government, including the federal government, to secure the necessary funding and support to bring this vision to life".
Canberra missed out on hosting any games for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because the ACT government chose not to put in a bid, citing doubts it would "get bang for buck".
Before Christmas, Capital Football said it didn't want Canberra to be omitted again, and pushed for the ACT to get some Women's Asian Cup matches.
Football Australia chief executive James Johnson also said in August he "would love Canberra to be part of" upcoming big events the body was bidding for, including the Women's Asian Cup, Club World Cups and "one day" the Men's World Cup.
There is a chance that Canberra could still take part in the Women's Asian Cup potentially as a training base for visiting teams, or if there are opportunities for one-off matches, but hosting Matildas games - that sell-out higher capacity stadiums than the venue in Bruce - appears to be a pipe dream.
Meanwhile, Canberra United's Young Matildas Chloe Lincoln, Sasha Grove and Tegan Bertolissio are still in Uzbekistan for the Under-20 Women's Asian Cup, following their semi-final loss to Japan.
United will miss the trio for one more game as Canberra play on the Central Coast against the Mariners on Sunday afternoon.
