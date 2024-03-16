Hosking shines as Raiders blow Tigers away

Zac Hosking is an early contender for recruit of the year.
The Canberra Raiders second-rower has made an instant impact in the capital, showing not only his skill, strong defence, but versatility as well.
Hosking was part of a convincing Canberra 32-12 victory over Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium on Saturday - their eighth win in a row against the combine club.
He helped set Matt Timoko away on a massive break that eventually led to a Jordan Rapana try.
He scored a try of his own - off a Jamal Fogarty bomb - and he highlighted his versatility in the process.
That try came playing at left centre, having shifted there when Sebastian Kris went off with a head knock.
Kris subsequently failed his head injury assessment and will have to go through concussion protocols during the week.
If he ends up being the Green Machine's best buy, then Morgan Smithies could come in a close second.
The big-hearted Northern Englishman played the entire game after starting at lock and showed he's also made up of plenty competitive fight as well.
He could be seen barking at his Raiders teammates when they were under pressure early in the second half, camped on their own tryline for repeat sets.
Smithies ran for 103 metres and made 39 tackles in a massive effort.
He also showed his versatility, shifting to the second row when Rapana went off for a head injury assessment.
The performance came in front of the best Raiders opening home crowd since 2002, with 16,968 backing the home team.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will be happy with the early signs from a left edge pairing of Kris and Xavier Savage.
They set up the opening try for Danny Levi and then combined to score another, with Savage's pace simply too quick for the Tigers' right edge.
It wasn't a happy return to Canberra for former Raider John Bateman, who was booed on his first carry and ended up in a running argument with not only his opponents but the referee as well - and was almost sent to the sin bin for dissent.
The Tigers have a couple of worries - aside from the result - with Starford To'a limping off with a leg injury and Aidan Sezer put on report for a hit shot on Rapana.
Raiders five-eighth Ethan Strange also impressed, scoring a fantastic solo try in the first half - stepping one player, breaking a tackle and then carrying two Tigers over.
It was his first NRL try in just his third game.
He also produced a try-saving tackle late in the second half.
Wests' discipline was awful early - giving away three penalties, two six agains and two errors in the opening 20 minutes.
In contrast the Raiders' defence - on the few occasions the Tigers had the ball - was excellent.
Three of the Tigers' youngest players combined for their first try, with Galvin turning it back inside for Jahream Bula to offload for Samuela Fainu to crash over - Rapana and Bula clashing heads in the process.
The game was almost level within the blink of an eye, with Wests captain Api Koroisau darting out of dummy half to score.
But the Raiders settled with Savage's try, making it 24-12 at the break.
Now the Raiders face a tough test, travelling to Christchurch to take on the Auckland Warriors - heading across the Ditch on Monday.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 32 (Danny Levi, Ethan Strange, Jordan Rapana, Xavier Savage, Zac Hosking tries; Jamal Fogarty 6 goals) bt WESTS TIGERS 12 (Samuela Fainu, Api Koroisau tries; Koroisau 2 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Peter Gough. Crowd: 16,968.
