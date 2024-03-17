'Tom was a beast': fast bowler delivers Queanbeyan drought-breaking title

Dean Solway has spent more than a decade searching for that feeling.
It's a feeling only a Cricket ACT premiership can deliver and one the batter became used to throughout his formative years.
Solway broke into the Queanbeyan first-grade side during their golden era, a team led by Mark Higgs and Jono Dean winning three-straight Douglas Cup titles.
The success, however, was followed by 12 years in the wilderness.
The drought is finally over, Queanbeyan defeating Weston Creek Molonglo in this weekend's final to secure their first Cricket ACT premiership since 2012.
The triumph concluded a successful season, after the side claimed the one-day title before falling in the Twenty20 decider.
"I was lucky I started when we were strong," Solway said. "Playing with Jono and Higgsy, I managed to win three early on and didn't appreciate how hard these are to come by.
"Some of the boys in our group have played 11 seasons without winning one. Guy Gillespie started in 2012-13, for someone like him, this win means everything.
"It's a team sport and we all play for each other, we enjoy ourselves and do it for fun, but we also play to win. To actually get to the top, the pinnacle of the competition feels really good."
With clouds hovering, Solway won the toss and bowled on Friday. Thomas Atlee led the charge, claiming 5-39 to bowl Weston Creek Molonglo out of 243 on Saturday.
Hugh Taylor provided resistance, grinding his way to an unbeaten 81*, however batting proved challenging on a tricky Phillip deck.
Atlee was named man-of-the-match after setting the game up for his team.
Queanbeyan batters Nic Broes (113) and Tyler Van Luin (117) then combined for a 184-run second-wicket partnership partnership to secure the club their drought-breaking title.
The win was a reversal of last year's decider, where Weston Creek Molonglo defeated Queanbeyan.
"Tom was a beast for us this weekend," Solway said. "He was a competitor the whole way through and didn't give them an inch. If they were building a partnership, I threw him the ball and he put in 100%.
"Then Tyler and Nic batted at another level, they showed why they're the premier batsmen in the comp and why they're in the top with the Comets boys. Playing in that team has had a big influence on their games.
"It's a nice feeling being on the other side to where we were last year. We had a strong year but fell over at the last hurdle so it's awesome to come through this time."
QUEANBEYAN 4-374 (Tyler Van Luin 117, Nic Broes 113; Jason McNally 2-42) bt WESTON CREEK MOLONGLO 243 (Hugh Taylor 81*; Thomas Atlee 5-39).
