The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

First square on Canberra Monopoly board revealed ahead of official release

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is exciting - the first Canberra edition of Monopoly will be officially unveiled Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.