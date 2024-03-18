First square on Canberra Monopoly board revealed ahead of official release

This is exciting - the first Canberra edition of Monopoly will be officially unveiled Wednesday.
But first, The Canberra Times has been given the honour of revealing one of the custom Canberra-themed squares ahead of the official launch.
And which much-loved Canberra location can be revealed as being on the board in the local version of Monopoly?
None other than the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
The gardens are among many local sites and attractions which will feature around the first Canberra monopoly board.
Our very own Monopoly game is being unveiled on Wednesday at the National Museum of Australia.
The Botanic Gardens are on a brown square, traditionally the cheaper locations of Old Kent Road and Whitechapel Road in the classic British version of the game.
And, in this Canberra version, the gardens are going for 60 monopoly dollars.
Fans of the gardens may argue they are priceless and do, in fact, deserve the royal blue square of a Mayfair or Park Lane.
But let's not quibble - if you're on the board, it's an honour.
And the Botanic Gardens is also the first square on the board after you pass Go.
Peter Byron, general manager of the Australian National Botanic Gardens, was thrilled the Acton landmark had been recognised.
"The Australian National Botanic Gardens is excited to be on Canberra's Monopoly board as an unmissable destination for visitors to our national capital," he said.
"As the world's biggest living collection of Australian native plants, the gardens provides a tranquil sanctuary in the heart of Canberra city where visitors can experience plants and landscapes from every state and territory in Australia.
"We invite visitors and Canberrans to explore from rainforest to desert and discover the critical role the Gardens plays in conserving Australia's unique plants."
Keep an eye out online at canberratimes.com.au as the full Canberra Monopoly board and game are revealed Wednesday morning.
