The ABC's Louise Milligan is launching her first novel

March 25: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Julia Baird will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on her new book Bright shining how Grace changes everything. Vote of thanks by Hugh Mackay. Kambri Manning Clark auditorium. ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 27: At the Old Canberra Inn at 5pm, Majura Cafe poets will launch their 14th Chapbook.
March 27: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, David Lindenmayer will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on his new book The Forest Wars. The ugly truth about what's happening in our tall forests. Vote of thanks by David Pocock Kambri cinema ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
March 31: Cancelled due to Easter: A Brush with Poetry, Binalong's long-running open mic poetry afternoon will not be held on Easter Sunday. The next Brush with Poetry will be on Sunday May 26, 1.30pm for 2pm, at Cafe on Queen, Binalong. All welcome.
April 2: Award-winning journalist Louise Milligan will be in conversation on her debut novel Pheasants Nest with Amy Remeikis. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
April 3: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author event, Paul Tilley will be in a conversation on his new book Mixed Fortunes: A History of Tax Reform in Australia with Ken Henry, moderated by Miranda Stewart. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 4: At Muse at 12.30pm will be a two-course lunch with Bri Lee, whose first novel is The Work. See: musecanberra.com.au
April 5-7: Woden Seniors Book Fair has more than 25,000 books for sale as well as jigsaws, CDs, DVDs and board games. Woden Seniors Club, 12 Corinna Street, Woden, 10am to 4pm daily. See: wodenseniors.org.au.
April 6: At Harry Hartog ANU at noon will be a book launch with Yenn Purkis and Tanya Masterman who will be in conversation with Alison Hartigan on their books The Awesome Autistic Guide to Other Humans, The Awesome Autistic Guide to Being Proud and The Awesome Autistic Guide to Feelings and Emotions. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
April 7: Elizabeth Burness will talk about the changing identity of Australian women after the Great War, accompanied by her collection of post- World War I costumes and accessories at 2pm at Tuggeranong Homestead, Johnson Drive, Calwell. $20 entry (cash only) includes home-made Devonshire tea. Bookings essential by April 5: robhorsfield@bigpond.com.
April 8: T. Kingfisher will discuss her novel What Feasts at Night with Freya Marske at Paperchain Manuka at 5pm. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
April 13: At 2.30pm at Asia Bookroom, John Zubrzycki will discuss his book Dethroned: The Downfall of India's Princely States. Entry via gold coin donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. RSVP: By Friday April 12 to Books@AsiaBookroom.com or phone 6251 5191.
April 15: At 5.30pm, Anne Buist and Graeme Simsion will be in conversation with Yenn Purkis on their latest book The Glass House. All royalties from books sales at the event will be donated towards mental health. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
April 18: Lech Blaine will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new quarterly essay Bad Cop. Peter Dutton's Strongman Politics. Vote of thanks by John Warhurst . Kambri cinema ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews.
