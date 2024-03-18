Multiple Canberrans charged with family violence offences overnight

A 57-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his female partner at a hospitality venue is among seven Canberrans charged with various family violence offences overnight.
The man was arrested after the alleged assault at the Phillip venue was caught on CCTV.
In a separate incident, a 28-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of assault after allegedly hitting her male partner several times and causing significant injuries.
In yet another incident, police found that an 18-year-old man allegedly sent dozens of messages, which included threats and "harassing content", to another person.
He was charged with using a carriage service to harass.
These were among several incidents on Sunday that led to seven people being charged, including with property damage, harassment and trespassing.
ACT Policing Family Violence Unit's Detective Sergeant Sam Norman said family violence can present itself in different ways.
"Even after a victim has ended the relationship abuse can still occur, as we have seen in a few of the matters over the weekend," Detective Sergeant Norman said.
"While many incidents do present as assaults, police also see a range of behaviours, such as threatening messages or conduct, property damage, or trespassing as other forms of abuse, intimidation, and control offenders exert on their victims.
"If you are in this situation - when it is safe to do so - please contact police on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency, or contact a support service who can assist with crisis support, safety planning and advice."
Help can be accessed through the following:
