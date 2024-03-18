Liberal candidate denies filming campaign video while driving

A candidate for the Canberra Liberals says he was not driving when he filmed video of a road apparently from the driver's side of a moving car.
Darren Roberts, one of the party's candidates for Ginninderra, posted the campaign video on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.
The video includes footage of John Cleland Crescent, Florey filmed from the right-hand side of a Tesla.
In one shot, the video shows the approach to the roundabout at the intersection of John Cleland Crescent and Connah Street facing out the right-hand side of the car with the driver's side mirror briefly visible.
The video was apparently filmed from Mr Roberts' grey Tesla Model Y, which is emblazoned with a photograph of his face and indicates Mr Roberts is a candidate for the Canberra Liberals.
The Facebook post was liked by the opposition's spokesman on transport, Mark Parton, and shadow attorney-general Peter Cain.
Mr Roberts' page is liked by 20 Facebook pages and followed by 42.
A spokesman for the Canberra Liberals said: "The Canberra Liberals have been assured by Darren Roberts that he wasn't driving while he was filming the video."
The territory's road rules make it illegal to use a mobile device while driving unless the device is secured in a mount and the driver does not need to touch the device in any way.
The Canberra Times does not suggest Mr Roberts has broken the law.
Access Canberra issued 2576 infringements to motorists caught by new mobile device detection cameras in the first two weeks of enforcement.
The majority of the fines have been issued to motorists caught by cameras positioned on Gungahlin Drive.
The government has collected more than $1.3 million in revenue from the camera program, which has caught an average of 161 drivers detected each day since the cameras were rolled out just over a year ago.
Mr Roberts was preselected to run in Ginninderra alongside incumbent Liberal members Elizabeth Kikkert and Mr Cain.
Chiaka Barry and Joe Prevedello were also preselected to run in the seat.
In 2021, Mr Parton referred himself to police after live-streaming himself on TikTok while driving in Canberra's south.
Mr Parton answered questions and provided live commentary of his drive along Drakeford Drive while glancing between the road and the camera, a recording of the livestream posted online showed.
Mr Parton apologised for the incident.
"While driving on the weekend I attempted a hands-free live-stream to my social media. This was a mistake and I apologise for this error of judgement," Mr Parton said in a statement in June 2021.
