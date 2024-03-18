The poker machine carnage must stop

The clubs, pubs, casinos and governments that profit from poker machines would have you believe they are a largely harm-free form of recreation that pay a community dividend through reinvestment in sporting, social and other facilities.
When problem gamblers, who make a disproportionately large contribution to the revenue and tax receipts are mentioned, the image of the recreational punter who just wants to have a little flutter is immediately invoked. The implicit message is "why should an issue that affects just a few be allowed to spoil the fun for everybody else?".
That, for want of a better word, is bulldust. Problem gamblers are addicted to poker machines and the poker machine industry is addicted to problem gamblers. Many venues wouldn't be viable without them.
Almost three quarters of the more than $25 billion Australians lose to legal gambling each year goes on the pokies. Our national per capita gambling spend is the highest in the world.
Problem gambling on poker machines is a much bigger problem than either the industry or the government cares to admit. It destroys relationships, bankrupts families and shatters lives. A recent study in the Lancet found almost one in 20 suicides in Victoria (and presumably across the country) were linked to gambling addiction.
That statistic has a very human face. It is now four years since Ray Kasurinen, a Canberra tradie who ran a waterproofing business in Fyshwick, took his own life on the same day he was told the family Landcruiser was going to be repossessed.
Family members say Mr Kasurinen and his wife Marlene lost at least $345,597.67 on poker machines at the Hellenic Club between 2012 and 2020. The actual figure could be much more.
The couple were apparently "duchessed" by club staff with free food and drink, special treatment and even their own parking space despite repeated requests by family members for them to be banned for their own good.
While the Hellenic Club has denied any responsibility for Mr Kasurinen's death, saying it prides itself on its "duty of care", it won't comment on the allegations because a four-year investigation by the ACT Racing and Gaming Commission is "ongoing".
That in itself is proof there is much that is wrong with the regulation of gaming in the ACT. Four years to investigate allegations that are so serious in nature? Is that an inquiry or an umbrella?
This newspaper's reporting of the Kasurinen family tragedy highlighted the weakness of poker machine regulation in a jurisdiction where the government derives $37.2 million a year from on poker machine revenue.
ACT Labor, which has dominated local politics for almost a quarter of a century, benefits significantly from donations from unions that are major players in the local club scene.
ACT Attorney-General and Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury responded to The Canberra Times reports by saying the government was "testing the market" for a possible central monitoring system that "could connect all poker machines in the territory to monitor their operation and allow the consistent rollout of harm reduction initiatives such as bet limits or loss limits".
The market sounding apparently began, with no fanfare or public announcement, last Thursday. Despite the fact the ACT is the only jurisdiction in the country not to have such a system in place, Mr Rattenbury would not commit to introducing a CMS.
This is absurdly lax given Tasmania and Melbourne's Crown Casino are already introducing cashless only gaming with mandatory pre-commitment betting limits.
The government must put people ahead of revenue and political support.
