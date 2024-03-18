Raiders enter week-long NZ camp in rare NRL position

The Canberra Raiders are flying high after 16 and 20-point wins to open the 2024 season and now they've embarked on a week-long camp in Christchurch from Monday to help keep that form going.
For the first time since round six of 2005 the Raiders sit atop the NRL ladder after a round, and the winless Warriors await next on Friday night.
The opportunity to go on an extended away trip after some new off-season additions was something fullback Jordan Rapana was excited about, as well as the chance to bond over a round or two of golf.
"Being around each other for more time in camp is only going to be a positive," Rapana said.
"I think we'll get a day off there too and we're staying at a really nice golf course. I'm really looking forward to that."
Rapana was thrilled with his and the team's start to the year and said the squad are hungry to maintain their momentum.
"We don't want to be a team that is inconsistent. Getting back-to-back wins is important," he said. "Once you lose momentum - any team, no matter who you play - it's hard to get that back."
There will be a slight reshuffle expected for the Raiders in Christchurch with forward Corey Horsburgh set to come back into the 17 after serving a suspension that began last season. That could see English import Morgan Smithies relegated from starting lock to the bench.
Coach Ricky Stuart also suggested Sebastian Kris is set to miss the Warriors clash after the centre failed his head injury assessment in the second half against Wests.
Kris' omission could open the door for last weekend's 18th man Nick Cotric to return, or in-form centre James Schiller, who has scored five tries in two NSW Cup games.
Stuart kept his cards close to the chest on the weekend in speaking about where Horsburgh would fit in.
"Corey's got the ability to play 13 and front row," the coach said. "Corey Horsburgh is an Origin player and a wonderful middle.
"If Corey comes in at 13, he's not too dissimilar to Morgan because he's got a wonderful pass on him as well. Corey's got a bigger frame, bigger body and a wonderful, tough character."
Friday: New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders, 6pm in Christchurch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.