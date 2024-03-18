The Canberra Times
Rattenbury promises tougher laws to curb problem gambling

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
March 19 2024 - 5:30am
The ACT Minister for Gaming has promised tougher rules on gambling - but said his vow to act was not because of the publicity surrounding the Hellenic Club punter who took his own life.

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

