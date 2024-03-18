Independent defends 'progressive' credentials, lashes out at Greens

An independent candidate claims ACT Greens campaigners have been telling Canberrans two independents running for the Legislative Assembly are from "extensive" Liberal families, an "obviously false" statement.
Peter Strong also launched a broadside against the minor party's integrity, suggesting the campaign tactic showed the Greens were getting "very desperate".
But the Greens' campaign manager Pat Dollard says he was unsure where Mr Strong had got his information, adding his party was in fact telling voters that they could know what the Greens stood for but it was unclear what independents believed.
Mr Strong issued a statement on Monday night attacking the integrity of the Greens and declaring he had voted Labor, Liberal and independent over the last two decades.
"Our supporters have told me that they have recently been visited by the Greens, who are telling people that I and Ann Bray are from extensive Liberal Party families and backgrounds. Such obviously false statements are novel to say the least. This tells me that the Greens are already getting desperate, very desperate," Mr Strong said.
"My family - brothers, sister, daughter and sons and other relations - aren't happy. My father was on the executive of the [Australian Workers' Union] back in the day. My mother lived her whole life fighting for the working class and my daughter is a member of Extinction Rebellion, often standing next to members of The Greens - hardly a Liberal party family."
Ann Bray, who is running alongside Mr Strong under the Strong Independents banner, also defended her "socially progressive" credentials.
"My grandfather was a member of the tramways union for over forty years, and my other grandfather was a poor tailor who had 10 children. One of them was my father who spent some time in a children's orphanage - hardly a pedigree line! In fact I was the first in the extended family to go to university. I am definitely an independent thinker and in the last 20 years I have voted Labor, Liberal, Green and independents," Ms Bray said.
Mr Dollard said the Greens had lots of door knockers out in the community and the party was being asked lots of questions about independent candidates.
"We are hearing already in our community that there is a strong appetite for away from the two major parties, and we applaud the contest of ideas in our community. However, what we are saying to the community is that unlike us - where the community knows what we stand for - you don't know what you are in for with an Independent candidate," Mr Dollard said in a statement to The Canberra Times.
Mr Strong, the former chief executive of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia and a former owner of Smiths Alternative Bookshop, and Ms Bray, a former diplomat and medical scientist, announced in January they would run for the October 19 election.
The pair have already committed to pursuing a citizens' referendum model for contentious issues in the ACT, and announced on March 14 they would pursue an independent infrastructure commissioner to consider business cases for government projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.