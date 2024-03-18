Power restored for hundreds of homes and State Circle

Power has been restored to traffic lights on State Circle and more than 1700 homes around Canberra following outages this morning.
A spokesperson for Evo Energy said an outage occurred at around 4.30am and lasted around two and a half hours.
It affected 1707 customers across Acton, Barton Capital Hill, Deakin, Forrest, Parkes, Griffith and City and included traffic lights at State Circle.
"The cause of this outage was a fault of the network," a spokesperson said.
They added that power was restored at around 7am.
Earlier, police were on site to manage traffic around State Circle, where traffic and street lights were reportedly out.
