Have you ever wanted to own Mooseheads? Or maybe Cockington Green, BrodBurger, the National Dinosaur Museum or the pe-sorry, the Big Powerful Owl in Belconnen? Now you can, sort of, as Canberra finally has its own edition of Monopoly.
It's well after the Australian edition (where Canberra at least had the dark blue properties) and after several other editions, but they were mostly for charity so we can forgive them.
The Australian War Memorial and Parliament House are the Park Lane and Mayfair replacements - the latter gives new meaning to the idea of politicians being "bought". It's available from Wednesday, March 20 at Big W, JB-Hifi, QBD, Toyworld Canberra, EB Games, Dymocks, and some independent retailers.
The recommended retail price is $69.99 (shop around, you might find it cheaper).
Canberra's first Hot Dog Festival will be sizzling in Verity Lane in Canberra City on Saturday, March 23 from noon outside Reload Bar & Games in the city. After the successful Chicken Wing Festival, prepare your taste buds for an explosion of flavours with a lineup of 10 flavours.
There will be real sausage dogs, a Cutest Dachshund Costume Contest (bring your own dog), live music sing-a-longs, competitions including an all-you-can-eat hot dog challenge (registrations close at 1pm on Saturday) and more. If the weather is bad, the festival will move to Reload's interior. See: the Facebook page Hot Dog Festival Reload Bar and Games.
Need a laugh? The Canberra Comedy Festival continues at various venues with a wide range of acts to tickle your funny bone. It finishes on Sunday and among the remaining shows you might like to check out are Jimeoin's Who's Your Man?! He will ponder some of life's burning questions.
Ever wondered why dogs get so excited around 6pm? Or what the point of the little toe is? (Canberra Theatre, Friday, April 22, 7pm and 8.45pm). Another possibility is Ivan Aristeguieta's Too Easy. Now that he is a true-blue Aussie - nothing bothers him anymore. Nada. Google finds him everything. Siri tells him where to go. Too easy! Manning Clark Hall, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, Friday, March 22, 8pm.). See: canberracomedyfestival.com.au
Easter is imminent and the National Film and Sound Archive is marking it with a series of films at Arc Cinema that feature "Easter eggs" - hidden clues, symbols or references - to look and listen out for as the films unfold.
Among the films are the cult musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Saturday, March 30 at 7pm) from which the term came: the cast and crew had an Easter Egg hunt and didn't find them all, some turning up on camera. See: nfsa.gov.au
The recent hubbub concerning the British royal family shows no signs of abating. You can find out more about their past and present including secrets and scandals on The Windsors' Podcast: Inside the British Royal Family on 9Honey.
