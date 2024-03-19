What's on in Canberra this week

Ever wondered why dogs get so excited around 6pm? Or what the point of the little toe is? (Canberra Theatre, Friday, April 22, 7pm and 8.45pm). Another possibility is Ivan Aristeguieta's Too Easy. Now that he is a true-blue Aussie - nothing bothers him anymore. Nada. Google finds him everything. Siri tells him where to go. Too easy! Manning Clark Hall, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, Friday, March 22, 8pm.). See: canberracomedyfestival.com.au

