Banks cash in on consumer ignorance

How many consumers know if they choose to "tap and go" at the checkout rather than inserting their card into the EFTPOS machine the business will be charged more for processing the transaction by their bank?
And, even more importantly, how many small businesses which offer "tap and go" in order to streamline the sales process for staff and customers, know this?
The short answer to both questions is "not nearly enough". Neither the banks or companies such as Mastercard and Visa, all of whom do nicely out of the system as it stands, go out of their way to educate their customers.
While the cost of individual transactions may still seem very low it quickly adds up when you consider there are tens of millions of cashless transactions across Australia on any given day. Last year's Optus outage, which shut down tens of thousands of businesses, was an object lesson in just how dependent on card based transactions this country has become.
The difference between what is being charged, and what would be charged if the government mandated a system called "least-cost routing" where the transaction defaulted to the cheapest processing option, is believed to be about $1 billion a year.
While the use of cash has been steadily declining for decades the shift towards the so-called "cashless society" really hit its straps during the Covid years.
Many businesses which, up until then, had encouraged customers to use cash for small transactions had no choice but to embrace contactless payment because of the health risks passing notes and coins from hand-to-hand represented.
There is anecdotal evidence to suggest a sharp decline in the number of businesses that levied a card transaction surcharge during the pandemic.
While surcharges are creeping back they were only applied to seven per cent of card transactions in 2022. This means small business, which accounts for 98 per cent of all businesses, is doing the heavy lifting when it comes to underwriting the transition away from cash.
The problem is further exacerbated by the fact corporate giants - the Woolworths, the Coles, the Harvey Normans, the Bunnings and the like - have the financial clout to stand up to the banks and the card service providers. If they're not happy with the fee regime they can take billions of dollars in transactions elsewhere.
Bruce Billson, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, said that according to Reserve Bank data small businesses are being charged, on average, twice as much as the big conglomerates for similar transactions.
That is blatantly unfair. It also tilts the playing field even further in favour of big business at the expense of Australia's 2.5 million small businesses. These businesses employ 5.1 million of us and account for a third of the country's GDP.
Mr Billson has drawn an analogy between the way the cashless payment regime currently operates and a satellite navigation system whose default setting was to steer drivers onto toll roads that would cost them money.
But it doesn't have to be this way. He believes the government could easily act to alleviate the cost of living pressures on small businesses and consumers if it just made the financial institutions change their profit-maximising ways.
"Least-cost routing means when a customer makes a contactless debit charge transaction it will be routed through the most affordable option for the merchant and at least potential surcharge cost for the customer," he said.
The banks, could of course, voluntarily make this change themselves but that is highly unlikely.
