If clubs can't survive without pokies then we don't need clubs

The harm caused by these pernicious poker machines was well known before their introduction to the ACT in about 1975 to stem the flow of money to clubs in Queanbeyan. The untold damage since then has resulted in some greater protection of addicts, but this is largely window dressing.
Recent reports by The Canberra Times, including "Calls grow for poker machine reforms after gambler takes own life" (March 19) are merely repeats of similar information over more than 20 years showing protection of addicts and their dependents is entirely inadequate.
In its three-volume report published in December 2009, the Productivity Commission concluded between 80,000 and 160,000 Australians had significant problems arising from their gambling. Another 250,000 to 350,000 were vulnerable to greater risk.
Both groups made up about three per cent of Australia's population but contributed up to 75 per cent of all poker machine revenue. The commission found for each serious addict, up to 10 other people were adversely affected. The commission found harms from problem gambling included: suicide; depression; relationship breakdown; lowered work productivity; job loss; bankruptcy and crime.
Research commissioned by the ACT Gaming and Racing Commission, published in 2010, indicated more than five per cent of Canberrans showed symptoms of problem gambling. Of these, only 19 per cent had sought help and many of them not until they had considered suicide.
Despite this evidence all governments have failed to adequately address the damage they cause by allowing these machines. Harm minimisation is not enough. There is more than enough evidence to show the machines should be banned.
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) latest State of Global Climate report confirmed what many national meteorological organisations have already identified, that 2023 was the hottest year on record by a clear margin.
"Red alert for Earth" stated the WMO Director General.
The organisation found a "glimmer of hope" in growth of renewable energy. But this is just not good enough.
Even the forward climate thinking Albanese government is not doing nearly enough, so the prospects for the future for which we humans seen incapable of planning for, seem very grim.
The most catastrophic event in all human history is quickly developing pace.
The "banksia" that featured in the photo with the "Rogue tree red tape angst" article (March 17) appears to be a melaleuca or callistemon (aka bottle brush). The real reason for the problem may go back to a poorly labelled plant from a nursery.
These species do tolerate wet feet but, even so, the resident might check that nearby drainage pipes are indeed blocked by the roots of that particular tree.
It would be terrible to remove it and find that the problem persists because the real culprit is several metres away.
Like other correspondents, I am appalled to see people begging at Canberra's shopping centres.
I am appalled that, in the wealthiest jurisdiction in one of the world's wealthiest countries, public housing has not kept pace with population.
I am appalled that our federal government for years rejected pension applications for no reason other than, "something's gone wrong."
I am appalled that our federal government demanded that pensioners repay fictional overpayments.
I am appalled that our elected governments fail to provide poor people with dental care subsidies to match the medical care subsidies they provide to wealthier people.
I am appalled that the ACT government puts mentally ill people in jail because governments don't provide enough mental health services.
I am appalled that our underfunded jail doesn't provide adequate rehabilitation, and that prisoners are not adequately assisted to rejoin society when they are released.
It is almost amusing to read of Donald Trump's view of Kevin Rudd. As to "not the brightest bulb", at least he is fluent in two languages English and Mandarin whereas Trump struggles with one. Who can forget "covfefe"?
Trump also considers Kevin Rudd as "nasty", and would refuse to work with him. On this premise very few politicians would work together.
He should leave the criticism of Kevin Rudd to Australians; we have already had plenty of practice doing that.
Michael Prendergast, head of development at JWLand, said he was disappointed that the company's proposal for a development along Northbourne Ave had been rejected.
He said that the broader team had "put in such a good effort over the four years". Clearly, however, the team was not up to the task or they had wilfully ignored planning requirements given that their proposal was "inconsistent with several planning and development codes" and did not satisfy the requirement for a "combination of dwelling types".
Either way, Prendergast's disappointment seems to be developer spin for "damn it, we tried to put one over the ACT planning authority but it didn't work".
While the authority cited "bedrooms without windows and removal of regulated trees" among the reasons for its decision, I am concerned that in the proposal only three of 602 residential apartments were three-bedroom dwellings.
If the ACT government's infill objectives are to have any credibility and any real chance of achieving anything other than putting money in the pockets of developers there has to be a focus placed on Canberra's families.
That means 599 one and two-bedroom apartments in a 602-room development won't do it. Nor will squeezing a third bedroom into an apartment designed for two, as I suspect might happen as JWLand tries to address the planning authority's objections.
Developers are always going to try to get away with stretching the rules to maximise their profits. It's high time that governments that say they want more of us to live in apartments put in place regulations that would require developers to cater to the needs of more than just FIFO workers, students and AirBnB renters.
At present that's just not happening.
Google Earth does not update the views from space very frequently. It is still possible to travel down Northbourne Avenue "virtually" and enter the city with those magnificent gum trees down the middle of the road.
This entrance to Canberra had many open spaces beside the road. The Information Centre was conveniently located to greet all visitors.
Light rail has cost the bush capital a lot, not just the billions of dollars spent.
Roger Quarterman (Letters, March 19) pointed out that we have the light rail thanks to a political horse-trade. Jasper Lindell (March 16) wrote that the case was stronger for a bus rapid transit system.
Moreover, it apparently escaped the notice of the ACT government that in September 2010 the Chinese automobile company BYD rolled out its BYD K9, one of the most successful electric buses.
The high demand for the bus in the US resulted in its production in California soon afterwards.
In the meantime Canberra decided to import a Spanish tram that cannot climb hills for the hilly terrain of the ACT. The vehicles are shipped from Spain, fully assembled seats and all, at great cost.
Trams in Melbourne and elsewhere can climb hills and are assembled in Australia with only parts imported.
Must we continue to pay for the horse-trade that kept Labor in power when the money is desperately needed for health, housing, education, the police and other infrastructure expenses?
The ACT government must step in to save the YMCA gym at Chifley from closure.
This gym supports a very vulnerable part of the ACT aging population together with a number of individuals with disabilities, either physical and/or intellectual.
The gym provides a range of ancillary equipment, not necessarily available at other gyms.
It is too beneficial a facility to be lost to the community.
The government must do all it can to keep this valuable community asset operating.
Felicity Chivas (Letters, March 18) is absolutely correct in suggesting that the ACT government follow NSW in having school zone flashing lights specifying the 40kmh speed limit. They could also be programmed to specify a higher speed limit outside "school" hours.
The recent federal byelection result suggests Toto might not be the drover's dog after all.
I am pleased that Australia has resumed UNWRA funding to Gaza. We are a sovereign nation and should not wait for the US, for example, before we make our decision. Desperate Gazans need our help now.
A live debate between the LNP's energy spokesperson and a CSIRO rep would allow Peter Dutton to prove the superiority of his back of the envelope calculations over CSIRO's GenCost report.
How will we fight wars in the future if the ADF can't rely on accurate weather forecasts? Let's just hope that wherever we're fighting has better weather forecasts than the BOM.
With Putin just "elected" dictator for life in Russia and Trump apparently planning the same for the USA after November will this give the far right of the LNP under Dutton some ideas?
Paul Wayper (Letters, March 20) asks interesting questions regarding the future of nuclear energy. The short answer as to who will pay for it is the taxpayers. The same taxpayers who are paying for intermittent and unreliable renewables. Existing sites of coal-fired power stations would be logical sites (utilising existing poles and wires) and not require resumption of land. If we lift the ban the market will decide.
It's time local government received three to five per cent of the GST to address cost shifting by Commonwealth, state and territory governments at the expense of services to local and regional communities.
The Coalition wants to keep Australians breathing dirty air and paying more to run fuel guzzling cars, presumably to curry favour with the car and fossil fuel industries. Really Mr Dutton, if you can't be part of the solution then please do us a favour and get out of the way.
The report "ACT hardest hit on fuel prices again as diesel finally eases" (March 20) notes that motorists in Canberra "paid around 4 cents per litre more than those in the five 'big' capital cities". The difference can be much greater. On Friday March 8 the price of petrol in Yass Road, Queanbeyan was almost 18 cents per litre less than at the local petrol station.
