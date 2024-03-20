Coalition 'concerned' about dept's leadership overhaul

Agriculture department boss Adam Fennessy has been forced to provide further details of his leadership overhaul, after Coalition senators questioned the accuracy of his evidence at a Senate estimates hearing.
In February, Mr Fennessy revealed he had replaced all four of his deputy secretaries within six months of coming into the top job.
Responding to questions from Liberal senator Jonathon Duniam, he confirmed he had reviewed his senior leadership team, citing a focus on "efficiency, capability and sustainability".
Such a shake up is "not usual", Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer also told Senate estimates at the time, adding that "it does happen".
Mr Fennessy was appointed to lead the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in September 2023, replacing retiring secretary Andrew Metcalfe.
The department had been troubled by financial woes, a cycle of Machinery of Government changes, and had been branded by stakeholders as "passive and reactive" in a recent capability review.
Coalition senators were unconvinced by Mr Fennessy's evidence about the job changes, and wrote to him to request further information, according to documents tabled in the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport committee on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, we are concerned on a number of levels about the accuracy of your evidence," the letter, sent by Nationals senator Matt Canavan reads.
"This extends to the potential omission of important and relevant information in response to those questions."
At the time of Senate estimates in February, the department's deputy secretaries included Matthew Lowe, Matthew Koval, Tina Hutchison and Tess Bishop.
But in September 2023, that team comprised Rosemary Deininger, Nicola Hinder, Chris Locke and Cindy Briscoe.
Mr Fennessy told the committee Ms Deininger and Ms Briscoe had opted to take early retirement packages, while Ms Hinder - who had been acting in the role - was not selected for it, but continued on in the department.
Dr Locke is on extended leave, and Ms Hutchison was acting in his role.
Responding to senators' letter, Mr Fennessy wrote that he had taken steps to ensure "the department has the right leadership in place to address current challenges and priorities", referring to the capability review.
He said that all of his decisions on senior leadership had been in line with legislative and policy requirements, including consultation with the Public Service Commissioner.
His letter detailed that he had "considered it necessary" to make changes to the roles of Ms Briscoe and Ms Deininger, upon commencing.
In addition, he indicated that Dr Locke, who is still on leave, is no longer a deputy secretary, but "remains employed by the department and maintains an SES Band 3 role".
He added that Justine Saunders, who is on secondment from Home Affairs, is now acting in Dr Locke's role.
Mr Fennessy told senators he was "happy to provide this further information" but noted issues of privacy and confidentiality which can surround employment matters.
