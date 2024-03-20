The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Coalition 'concerned' about dept's leadership overhaul

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated March 21 2024 - 9:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Agriculture department boss Adam Fennessy has been forced to provide further details of his leadership overhaul, after Coalition senators questioned the accuracy of his evidence at a Senate estimates hearing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.