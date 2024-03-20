'The ACT certainly outdid itself': Three golds for Canberra at the Australian Tourism Awards

Canberra has won three gold medals at the Australian Tourism Awards.
More than 180 tourism operators competed for top honours across 26 categories.
The winners were announced at a gala event at the Darwin Convention Centre.
The gold awards - making them the best in the nation - were won by:
Silver awards were won by:
Bronze was won by:
Canberra Region Tourism Industry Council CEO Dr Naomi Dale said the Australian Tourism Awards were the industry's most prestigious accolades.
"There was an exceptional level of competition across all categories which demonstrates the dedication tourism operators have to developing extraordinary visitor experiences," she said.
The Canberra region had 10 finalists in the national awards, with seven going away with a gong.
"We have truly proven we can achieve amazing things when measuring tourism excellence amongst the best from all states and territories," Dr Dale said.
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the Mint was thrilled to bring home a gold award and congratulated the other winners.
"The ACT certainly outdid itself in the 10 categories being contested, winning seven awards - three gold, three silver and one bronze," he said.
The win for cultural tourism reflected that the Mint was "about more than money".
"We tell the stories of Australia, highlighting who we are and what's important to us," Mr Gordon said.
"From Vegemite and Holden cars to recognising front line workers and important anniversaries, we put Australia's stories in your pocket for you to remember and enjoy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.