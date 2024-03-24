WorkSafe and Assembly reach agreement following privileges breach

The ACT's work safety watchdog will need to consult with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly if it wishes to undertake compliance activities in the territory's parliament, a new agreement has outlined.
WorkSafe ACT also must ensure "all necessary steps are taken to avoid improper interference in the free exercise by the Assembly".
A memorandum of understanding between WorkSafe and the Legislative Assembly has been established after the watchdog issued a stop-work notice which brought estimates to a halt.
The notice, which was issued in August 2022, was handed down by inspectors who found the select committee on budget estimates had not undertaken a COVID risk assessment. Hearings were delayed for one week due to the notice.
The notice sparked a constitutional stand-off after Speaker Joy Burch said it represented a "grave threat to the privileges of the Assembly" as it cut across the separation of powers.
An inquiry into the notice found one breach of privilege occurred when WorkSafe issued the prohibition notice. A separate committee recommended a memorandum of understanding should be established outlining what powers the workplace safety watchdog has over the territory's parliament.
The memorandum, which was tabled in the Assembly last week, said if the watchdog needed to undertake any compliance activity within the parliament that the Speaker needed to be informed. This could avoid any potential contempt of parliament, the agreement said.
"In order to avoid a possible contempt against the Assembly, the parties agree that there are benefits in ensuring that the Speaker is appropriately consulted about proposed in investigative, enforcement or compliance action before it is taken," the memorandum said.
The understanding outlines the Speaker has the authority to control and management of the Assembly precincts and "may 'take any action' the Speaker considers necessary for those purposes".
It says the Speaker also has the power to direct a person who is not a member of the Assembly to leave or not enter the precinct.
The agreement said the Speaker would be able to advise the watchdog about whether their actions would breach the privileges of the Assembly.
"The Speaker will advise the WorkSafe ACT inspector of any issues of parliamentary privilege that potentially arise, including whether any proposed action by the inspector could give rise to a possible contempt against the Assembly, its committees, or its members," the agreement said.
A prohibition notice was first issued to the territory's parliament on August 12 2022. This notice was rescinded on August 15 but a new notice was reissued to make it clear the notice only applied to budget estimates and not the entire Assembly.
The inquiry found the first notice was a breach of the privileges of the Assembly. However, the committee decided against finding another breach for the second notice.
Inspectors attended the Assembly after Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman's office contacted work health and safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius over the format of estimates hearings.
This came following a disagreement between Mr Gentleman and the select estimates committee about whether hearings should be conducted remotely, face-to-face or hybrid model with a combination of both.
WorkSafe inspectors said they were unable to find a COVID risk assessment for the hearings. The Office of the Legislative Assembly had a COVID-safe plan in place across the precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.