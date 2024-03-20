'Cheap shot': Albanese defends Rudd over Trump 'trash talk'

Donald Trump has blasted into Australian politics after ripping into Australia's Washington DC representative Kevin Rudd as "nasty" and "not the brightest bulb" with Anthony Albanese defending his captain's pick and accusing the opposition of seeking to politicise the role.
With a top international analyst warning it is all a diplomatic "storm in a teacup", Peter Dutton has claimed "bully boy" intimidation from Labor after his frontbench questioned the former prime minister's status as Australian Ambassador over his past critical labelling of Mr Trump as a "traitor of the West".
Such criticism was known at the time of Dr Rudd's March 2023 appointment by Mr Albanese as US envoy, but it was seemingly new to an unimpressed 2024 Republican presumptive nominee.
The opposition leader said on Wednesday he had supported Dr Rudd's appointment and achievements as ambassador, but said questions now need to be answered.
"President Trump, who likely will be the nominee for the Republican Party at the next election in November, has now made very serious comments in relation to Australia's ambassador," Mr Dutton told Parliament amid rowdiness from the government benches.
"They need to be answered and Mr Rudd needs to repair the relationship. That's the point we were making. And we won't be hectored to or intimidated by these bully boys over here."
It all flows from an interview Mr Trump had given with GB News presenter and former politician Nigel Farage, where he raised Dr Rudd's back catalogue of describing Mr Trump as a "traitor to the West" and "the most destructive president in history".
Mr Trump responded: "I don't know much about him; I heard he was a little bit nasty," and, "I hear he's not the brightest bulb ... if he's at all hostile, he will not be there long."
It quickly led to Opposition frontbencher Bridget McKenzie weighing on an ambassador's judgement to "trash-talk a former president of the United States who's made it clear that he was going to run again".
The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, who hosted the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Parliament on Wednesday, are standing by Dr Rudd, with Penny Wong defending the ambassador as "excellent" and insisting he will remain in Washington should Mr Trump be returned to the White House in November.
But asked in Parliament if he would reassess Dr Rudd's position in light of Trump's criticism, Mr Albanese lit up.
He described it as a "cheap shot" and an attempt to politicise the Washington role during a cost-of-living crisis. Mr Albanese returned to the subject straight after question time.
Mr Albanese outlined Mr Dutton's previous statement where he said he would work very closely with him and that he has "represented his country well."
"The relationship with the United States is very important. It should be beyond the sort of cheap politics that we saw earlier today," he said.
The opposition is firm there if there is a relationship that needs to be repaired then Dr Rudd and the government needs to address the problem.
But Professor John Blaxland from the Australian National University described the blow up is a "storm in a tea cup".
"This is former President Trump playing the art of the deal. He's trying to, I think, psychologically get an advantage, positioning himself so that he doesn't get any further criticism from Australia. And also he knows how important the relationship with Australia is. I don't think he's going to play that down," he told The Canberra Times.
"The comments that President Trump made were about what he might do if there's a track record of further derogatory remarks. That's not going to happen. Ambassador Rudd is the quintessential diplomat. He knows how to play the game."
Greens Leader Adam Bandt said Dr Rudd is right that Mr Trump is dangerous.
"Listen to what Kevin Rudd has said. Listen to Paul Keating who said there is a clear and a looming danger to Australia, to democracy, to the world if Donald Trump becomes president again," he told journalists in Canberra.
"Australia should not be handcuffed to a potential President Trump. We have to get out of the disastrous AUKUS defence deal with the United States before a potential President Trump gets his hands on the launch codes."
