The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Global heating is an existential threat

By The Canberra Times
Updated March 21 2024 - 6:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Humanity's inability to fully acknowledge, let alone take effective action, on the existential crisis that is global warming has gone well beyond the ironic. It is an exercise in tragic self-delusion of the type spoofed in the dark comedy Don't Look Up, where politicians refused to destroy an asteroid heading for Earth because of the mineral wealth it might contain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.