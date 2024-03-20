Cyclist killed after hit by car near Glenloch Interchange

A woman cyclist has been struck by a car and is understood to have died after an incident near the Glenloch Interchange on Wednesday.
Police say the incident happened around 2.30pm on Lady Denman Drive.
The cyclist was travelling southbound on the roadway when the incident occurred.
The incident location on Lady Denman Drive has been sealed off while the police collision investigation team makes a full assessment of the scene.
This is expected to cause major delays for evening commuters and those motorists intending to use Lady Denman Drive are advised to seek an alternate route.
The driver of the BMW, who was the only person in the car when the incident occurred, is assisting police with their inquiries.
The woman is the second person to die on ACT roads this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.