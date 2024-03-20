The Canberra Times
Cyclist killed after hit by car near Glenloch Interchange

By Peter Brewer
Updated March 20 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 6:32pm
A woman cyclist has been struck by a car and is understood to have died after an incident near the Glenloch Interchange on Wednesday.

Peter Brewer

