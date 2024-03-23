'So many of us are parents': workplace discrimination lingers 30 years on

The return to work came all too quickly for Canberra mum Georgia Hewison.
She's been on leave since her baby was born 11 months ago, a choice her workplace supported.
"My boss was a woman. She had a kid already so she understood what the experience was like," Ms Hewison said.
"I'm looking forward to going back. They are very family-friendly. They've got space for me to breast pump. It's a pretty good workplace."
But that's not the case for thousands of women across the country.
A new report from the University of South Australia has found many are still experiencing vast discrimination and disadvantage in the workplace.
The report found more than 60 per cent of new mothers returning to work had their opinions ignored, felt excluded, and were given unmanageable workloads.
One-quarter of women said their workplace did not provide appropriate breastfeeding facilities and almost one-in-five women returning from maternity leave had their job or tasks altered without their wishes.
The national review was launched after researchers heard countless stories of parents facing discrimination at work, more than 30 years since it was outlawed in the Discrimination Act.
Lead researcher, Dr Rachael Potter, wanted to shine light on the current situation for Australian parents.
"So many of us are parents and make wonderful contributions to society. We all deserve to experience equity and safe and healthy workplaces," she said.
"It is my hope that the findings presented in this report catalyse much-needed change across Australian workplaces and beyond," she said.
Kellie Hermes works as a doula in Canberra, supporting women through childbirth.
She said for new mothers, getting the time and rest they needed was a big challenge.
"I think they would benefit from more frequent breaks - shorter hours - and just a little bit more empathy from bosses and colleagues if they're needing to take personal leave, too," she said.
"I have heard that people struggle to get the support they need to breastfeed their babies when they go back to work, they aren't given a private space, or able to work shorter hours."
The national review recommended employers work towards a more inclusive workplace culture, including better communication on new parents' needs, and providing a space for women to breastfeed.
Better parental leave offerings and greater regulation of employers were also advocated by the research team.
The full report is available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.