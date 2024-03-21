Online learning vs traditional education: Which is the right upskill path for you?

Are you gearing up to upskill by studying at university?



It is such an exciting time as you begin to prepare for tertiary education. By now, you've probably picked a field to study and have your heart set on a particular career pathway - perhaps a lawyer, doctor, teacher, nurse, marketing role, or ICT.



You'll learn much, make new connections, broaden your horizons, and develop new skills and knowledge.



However, you've probably seen that most university degrees are offered either on campus, online-only, or hybrid.



For instance, you could be considering an SCU online MBA or an on-campus MBA. You might be wondering which type of learning is the right upskill path for you to take.



This informative article will share all about online learning vs traditional, on-campus education and the pros and cons. By the end, you'll be able to make an informed decision.



So, continue reading to learn more.



Some key differences



First, we'll explain some key differences between online and traditional, on-campus learning. This should help you get a good picture of what to expect from each modality.



Both modes of study provide identical academic outcomes and career opportunities, and both go through a strenuous accreditation process that ensures they provide high-quality education with proven outcomes for students.



You wind up with the same degree regardless of the mode of study. In addition, the coursework is identical for each, as are the subjects and topics, and the assignments, tests, and exams for students are the same in most cases. For some universities, the same faculty members teach both the on-campus and the online courses.



However, online degrees can comprise asynchronous tutorial classes, which means that students can access class materials on their own time when it suits them, with a deadline for submitting work.



Often, online students must attend live online classes held via Zoom or another video platform once a week or so. An in-person degree may have set in-person classes multiple times weekly that all students must attend a certain percentage of to pass.



The benefits of online learning

Let's dig into some of the benefits of online learning so you can make an informed decision about your upskill pathway.



Online learning is cheaper



Due to lower overhead expenses for universities, online qualifications can often be cheaper for students, resulting in less HELP debt accumulated.



This means you get the same qualification for a lower cost and you accumulate less student debt. International students who don't qualify for Australian government student loans will also pay much less than if they had to attend in person to pay for accommodation and other costs of migrating and living in Australia.



This is a significant advantage, as most university degrees are expensive, sometimes prohibitively.



Less distractions



Another benefit to studying your degree online is that you'll have more choice and control over how, when, and where you study. You will experience fewer distractions compared to studying on campus.



For instance, when you learn remotely, you can attend lectures and classes from the couch in your living room, fully relaxed, or in a quiet cafe, library, or other location close to home. This convenience is invaluable to providing a great learning experience.



You also don't have to travel to campus and spend money on fuel, worry about parking, or pay for crowded and uncomfortable public transport.



Remote learning also presents a major upside for students with neurodiversity, such as those with Autism Spectrum Disorder or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), who need a calm, quiet environment without noisy distractions and chaos to focus correctly.



The advantages of in-person learning

Now, we will discuss some benefits of traditional, in-person learning.

Better networking opportunities and social benefits



Studying on campus, as opposed to online, means you'll get a greater chance to meet and network with your fellow students.



As you'll be attending tutorials and classes in person, you can make connections easier. You may also have to do group work, which means in-person collaboration and cooperation with other students. This will prepare you well for the workforce, where you must work well within a team.



Also, networking is invaluable for career prospects and professional development, and you might make some lifelong professional connections at university.



Furthermore, traditional study allows for more social benefits compared to online learning. You might join a club at university, such as a tabletop roleplaying or board game club, a creative writing club or other social activities. You can make lasting friendships - which online study isn't quite conducive to.



Better relationships with faculty



Relationships with professors, tutors, and lecturers are almost impossible to achieve if there is no face-to-face contact. In online education, you remain segregated from the faculty, and all communication happens virtually.



This makes it much harder to develop strong relationships with the faculty, which is a vital part of your education. By studying on campus, you'll develop a great relationship with your teachers, and you'll benefit from their guidance and support.



Fewer restrictions on learning



Some subjects can be easily taught online - such as English literature, history, and algebra.



On the other hand, some subjects face certain restrictions because teaching them online cannot be done as well as it would be done on campus. For instance, subjects like engineering, science, architecture, mechanics, and any other arts-related course, such as fine art, cannot be taught online successfully.



In the best-case scenario, some grounds can be covered online, but overall, students would be - well, robbed of their opportunity to learn and develop specific skills.



These subjects must be taught in special campus facilities such as laboratories, workshops, various studios, and other settings where you practice valuable skills related to your field of study.



Without these unique facilities, you cannot get the education you need using technology alone - simply because they require the setting and the resources to complete the courses and classes to obtain the degree.

