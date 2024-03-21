New CEO of the place to go for support at Parliament House

The independent statutory agency that supports political staffers and members of Parliament has a new Chief Executive Officer.
Special Minister of State Don Farrell has announced Leonie McGregor as the new CEO of the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service (PWSS) alongside members of the inaugural PWSS advisory board.
Ms McGregor joins the service from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet where she was First Assistant Secretary, Cabinet Division.
In a statement, Senator Farrell said Ms McGregor "brings a wealth of experience within government and the public service, and was instrumental in establishing the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority, which is now a trusted agency within our parliamentary system."
The advisory board will be chaired by Carmel McGregor, a former defence deputy secretary and former Deputy Australian Public Service Commissioner. She is now a consultant and Adjunct Professor in governance at the University of Canberra.
The board also includes former Federal Court judge Andrew Greenwood, social inclusion and policy expert Tanya Hosch, and former political chief of staff Elizabeth Dowd.
The PWSS was set up in response to the Kate Jenkins-led Set the Standard report to provide support, resources, training and guidance to all MoP(S) Act staff at Parliament House as well as federal members and senators.
"The government acknowledges the work of former PWSS CEO Ms Meg Brighton, as well as the current Acting CEO Ms Michelle Wicks, who have both served with distinction and trust amongst parliamentarians and staff," the minister said.
"The Albanese Labor government is committed to improving the culture of Commonwealth Parliamentary workplaces, in Canberra and around the country."
