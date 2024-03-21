Australia must stand by its man in Washington

Kevin Rudd is Australia's ambassador to the United States. He is well-regarded in America where his diplomatic insights and experience, especially on China, are sought-after. And, as a former Australian prime minister, he has the gravitas to gain the attention of the White House when that proves necessary.
While not an early fan of AUKUS, Dr Rudd has done a good job of keeping it, and the proposed deal to acquire an interim nuclear submarine capacity from the US, on track in the face of significant challenges.
And, while he is arguably a better fit with the Democrats and President Joe Biden, there is no evidence he would not be able to work with a Republican administration - even one headed by Donald Trump. It is well known Dr Rudd has good connections on both sides of the aisle.
While he has, in the past, been critical of the "great disruptor", that hardly makes him Robinson Crusoe. The former president, to put it kindly, is a divisive and controversial figure who uses hyperbole and provocation to garner as much attention as possible.
While it is true Dr Rudd did describe President Trump as "nuts", "the most divisive president in history" and "a traitor to the West", these critiques fall well short of what others, including recent Republican rivals for the GOP's presidential nomination, have said about the former occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
And it is only fair to note Dr Rudd has walked back those remarks. Last December he told the annual conclave of the great and the good at Davos there was "some danger of overstating the degree of damage" Mr Trump had caused on the world stage in his first term.
In January he said "in terms of the ability of the Australian government to manage the relationship with whoever wins the next election, Republican or Democrat, we are well-equipped for that task".
Given this it is hard to credit the alacrity with which members of the Coalition, from Peter Dutton down, have seized upon what appeared to be a throwaway line from President Trump during an interview with British politician turned right-wing media pundit and controversialist Nigel Farage to run down our most important foreign diplomat.
After being told Mr Rudd had said "the most horrible things about him", Mr Trump, who famously doesn't know what he doesn't know, admitted as much. "I don't know much about him. I heard he was a little bit nasty. I hear he's not the brightest bulb. If he's at all hostile he will not be there long," he said.
Barnaby Joyce, one of the LNP's most potent weapons of self-destruction, couldn't help himself, telling journalists Dr Rudd was "cooked". "He can't possibly be the ambassador if President Trump becomes President Trump Mark II," he said.
Really? It would be extraordinary to suggest the ambassador was no longer able to be effective or should be yanked out of one of our most important diplomatic posts on the basis he might not be the first choice of an as-yet unelected presidential candidate.
The same criticisms apply, albeit to a lesser degree, to Mr Dutton's call for the PM to take Mr Trump's off-the-cuff remarks seriously and to Paul Fletcher's attack on Dr Rudd on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
That said, and while it is commendable the government has come out swinging in defence of Dr Rudd, the ALP should keep its confected outrage over this storm in a teacup down to a dull roar.
When Malcolm Turnbull appointed Joe Hockey as the US ambassador in 2015, Bill Shorten asked how he could be trusted in that role if the PM did not trust him to be treasurer?
As always in politics, it's pots and kettles at 10 paces.
