'Live and let live': Man doesn't call paramedics for overdosing child

A man failed to call medical assistance for a 13-year-old girl overdosing on drugs she injected in his home, a court has heard.
"Live and let live," the 43-year-old offender told police about the child's serious drug use taking place under his nose.
George Naiem Dawalibi, 43, had previously been ordered by a court to stay away from the child. They are not related.
Upon being arrested, the unemployed Reid man told police he had been partly motivated not to call paramedics for the child to avoid getting into trouble.
On Thursday, Dawalibi briefly faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from prison to formally admit to his crime of contravening a protection order.
"Guilty, your honour," he said.
Agreed facts of the case tendered to the court detail how Dawalibi was served a cease and desist letter in October last year directing him to stop all contact with the child.
She had been previously found at his home.
The following month, a personal protection order was issued to ban the man from being within 100 metres of the girl or contacting her in any way, among other conditions.
A week after Dawalibi was served with the court order, police would find the victim "lying face down on the ground" near the housing complex where the man lived.
The girl was unable to stand and appeared to have vomited. Speaking to officers, she slurred her words, had difficulty maintaining a train of thought, and "spoke of being very afraid".
Forming the opinion the child was overdosing on drugs, they called an ambulance and asked what she had taken.
Before being rushed to hospital, she told them she had "injected ... ice and some synthetic stuff".
Police entered Dawalibi's home, described as being in a "squalid state", and arrested him for breaching the order. He said words to the effect of: "But she was only here for two minutes."
In an interview with police, the offender said he had looked up from his couch and seen the victim injecting her left arm with a syringe.
He believed the drug was methamphetamine but denied providing it for her. The man did not inquire as to her wellbeing when she left.
Dawalibi admitted previously allowing the girl to do drugs at his home.
He remains in custody and is set to face court again next week, either for sentence or a bail application.
