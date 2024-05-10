Pialligo orchard sells after 16 years

A three-hectare property in Pialligo, with an orchard that dates back to the 1970s, has sold after 16 years.
Tanbella Orchard is understood to have sold for a sum close to its price guide of $4.5 million.
The property at 20 Beltana Road, Pialligo was listed for sale in March. Contracts exchanged in mid-April.
As well as the orchard, the property also includes a five-bedroom house and a separate administrative building.
Touted as Canberra's only orchard where you can pick the fruit yourself, Tanbella Orchard was first planted in the late 1970s.
There have been various changes to the orchard since then with different owners at the helm, the business' website says.
The self-picking began in the 1980s and the most recent owner, Chris Reid, had continued the tradition.
Ms Reid said she made the tough decision to sell in order to be closer to her family.
"I've been doing it for 16 years and it's a big place to run," she said.
"It's time to do something else."
Today the orchard is home to more than 70 varieties of fruit trees, including apples, pears and peaches, the property listing stated.
The five-bedroom house on the property was originally built in the 1930s and was later extended in the 1980s. Outside the home is a tennis court, pool and large garden.
The orchard is supported by a commercial kitchen and administrative building, alongside an orchard shop, two sheds and three workers' cottages.
Selling agent Alex Smith of Sentia Real Estate Griffith said the Beltana Road property caught the eye of groups who weren't looking to buy.
"None of them were actively looking for a place to move to but they've always had an interest in Pialligo if something came up," he said.
"It's not a type of property where you're going to get 50 or 100 buyers looking at it, but you're almost guaranteed to get half a dozen buyers with strong interest."
Interested buyers were those who had always dreamt of a rural lifestyle in a convenient location, Mr Smith said.
"Living in a rural environment like that less than 10 minutes from the CBD - it's pretty unique," he said.
A number of Pialligo blocks have changed hands in recent years.
In early March, another orchard a few doors up sold for more than $4 million after a pre-auction offer was made.
CoreLogic records show 9 Beltana Road sold for $6.9 million in late 2023 and, prior to that, Number 6 sold for $6 million in 2022.
It's unclear whether the new owners of Number 20 will continue running the orchard, but Ms Reid was hopeful.
"One's always hopeful for that, just because of the history of the property. So it would be lovely if that's maintained," she said.
She thanked Canberrans for their support over the years.
"I didn't actually get a chance to thank all of our fantastic customers and Canberrans who supported Tanbella Orchard," she said.
"They should just keep their eyes out to see what happens next year."
