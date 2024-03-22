'They're afraid': Why Enhanced Games boss is behind drug-fuelled Olympics

Did the founder of the Enhanced Games - an Olympic-style event promoting performance enhancing drugs - ever anticipate the White House would be issuing a statement condemning his vision?
Or Olympic Games and international sports power brokers like Thomas Bach, John Coates and Sebastian Coe would convene "a war cabinet to engineer a smear campaign against us"?
Aron D'Souza admits he never expected it - but the Melbourne product behind the Enhanced Games will forge ahead with his vision, adamant Olympic chiefs are "fearful of their whole system falling apart".
"Really, we've called out the lie at the centre of sports," D'Souza told The Canberra Times while explaining the vision which, at first glance, feels like it belongs in your spam folder.
"When 44 per cent of athletes are doping and only one per cent are getting caught, the drug testing has never worked and it will never work until there is an Enhanced Games. There can't be a clean Olympics until there is an Enhanced Games."
D'Souza wants to make one thing clear: "I love the Olympics, it inspires hope and humanity on a wonderful level".
But for years he wondered why nobody had ever challenged the International Olympic Committee.
"It's like the crown jewel of international sports, why hasn't someone else tried to create a competitor," D'Souza asked. Now he is.
Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins - a gold medallist at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics - warns "someone will die" as a result of the Enhanced Games.
He says steroids push the human body to a point it is not built for and points to "plenty of historical examples of athletes that don't survive through their 40s because of taking drugs, whose children are severely disabled, malformed and have had short lives themselves".
D'Souza has challenged Perkins and Coates to a live debate on the matter - though the latter has already shot it down given he would not want to prejudice any matters before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, of which Coates serves as president.
"Kieren Perkins and John Coates love to slag me off in the media, but they refuse to have a public debate, because they know they will lose," D'Souza said.
"I challenge them, again, to debate me in public, on live TV. I know we will win, because they don't have a moral, scientific, legal or ethical argument to stand on.
"They're not making a science-based argument. They are making an emotive argument, and the people who are making those emotive arguments are those who have the most to lose - like Kieren Perkins and his $500,000-plus salary, because they're afraid of competition.
"If we want to talk about the science, let's talk about safety. The Olympics aren't good for public health. Do you know who the two longest-serving Olympic sponsors are in the United States? Coke and McDonalds.
"Two organisations which have done more damage to human health than any other in the totality of human history - 4.6 million people a year die from obesity, and Coke and McDonald's are the biggest drivers of that globally. They built their brands on the back of Olympic sponsorship, so I think it's pretty rich when the Olympics say what we're doing is unhealthy."
D'Souza then details a survey, conducted by Professor David Nutt of Imperial College London, tallying the health and societal risks of recreational and performance-enhancing drugs.
"Alcohol by the furthest margin is the most dangerous. Number two is heroin. At the complete other end of the spectrum is anabolic steroids," D'Souza said.
"The scientific evidence is these are significantly less risky than commonly accepted recreational drugs."
James Magnussen was only half-joking when he said he would "juice to the gills" for the $1.5 million on offer from D'Souza to break the 50-metre freestyle world record.
D'Souza says more big names will follow as soon as next week when he plans to announce athlete selection processes and compensation structures.
"I have spoken to four of the 10 fastest men in the history of the world, and they're all very interested," D'Souza said.
"There's a type of athlete that's interested in the Enhanced Games. To be honest, they're silver medallists. They're people who came super close but never all the way.
"The core problem about the Olympics is it's only every four years. In 2025, 2026, 2027, there's going to be nothing for these athletes. The world athletics championships, the Diamond League, the swimming World Cup, they're empty stadiums.
"They have no television rights deals, they don't captivate the public imagination in any way, shape or form, and I would venture to say in the last month, the Enhanced Games has got more global publicity than the world athletics championships did.
"Why is that? It's because we're offering a new, compelling vision of the future, something that's very different from the Olympic Games which has been the same format for 100 years. People are tired of it, host cities are tired of it. When Sydney bid for the Olympics, there was more than a dozen cities that wanted to host it. By the time Brisbane was bidding, no one wanted it."
D'Souza likens it to the impact of LIV Golf on the PGA Tour. With millions on offer, the theory is "the best athletes will come over to our side". The athletes in question will then have to weigh up just how much pursuit of Olympic gold - which many have been dreaming of since childhood - really means.
So, will every athlete be juicing to the gills to break world records and earn millions - defying death or any issue that comes with it.
D'Souza says no, having already highlighted the nightmare it would cause if an athlete were to die for the concept. There will be some parameters to ensure athletes are healthy enough to compete.
"It's not a free for all, there will be full clinical supervision of all enhancement protocols," D'Souza said.
"What does supervision mean? It means a full system health check-up, bloodwork, echocardiograms, and maybe even MRIs to determine an athlete is healthy and safe to compete."
So, when and where will the Games be held?
Come Monday, D'Souza plans to announce a prominent media partner for the Enhanced Games which will in turn dictate the format, timing and location of the competition.
Wherever it lands, D'Souza is adamant his concept would shave off the billions required for the Olympics and make the Enhanced Games an attractive proposition for host cities.
"The correct question to ask is 'who is going to be the broadcaster?' Because the broadcaster dictates time zone, it dictates venue, and we're in robust negotiations," D'Souza said.
"What I would always emphasise is people think 'this is the Olympics plus drugs'. That's not true. This is a reinvention of the Olympiad. There was the first Olympiad in Ancient Greece, and it was reinvented in 1896 by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, and now I'm reinventing the Olympics for a new era, for a third time, for an era of science and technology.
"What does that mean? Number one: The core problem about the Olympics, which the Queensland taxpayer is going through right now, is they need to build a dozen stadiums and they throw them away after two weeks. It's literally the most wasteful exercise in human history.
"Developing an infrastructure light model will also most likely mean having a distributed Games - not one city, but many cities - in an event calendar more suited to a broadcast and a social media-first world.
"In Queensland, there was active discussions in the cabinet of Queensland to cancel the Brisbane 2023 Olympics. They realise they've been hoodwinked."
