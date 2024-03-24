ACT Treasury officials need to consider moral debt to Indigenous Aussies

During Harmony Week last week, ACT Treasury officials would have been be hard at work on the ACT budget, which will likely be released mid-year. While there will doubtless be debate about spending priorities, one topic on which there will be unanimous agreement is the need to pay off the ACT's financial debts on time and in full. We urge the ACT government to have the same approach to repaying its moral debt to the Stolen Generations and their families.

