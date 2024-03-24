ACT Treasury officials need to consider moral debt to Indigenous Aussies

During Harmony Week last week, ACT Treasury officials would have been be hard at work on the ACT budget, which will likely be released mid-year. While there will doubtless be debate about spending priorities, one topic on which there will be unanimous agreement is the need to pay off the ACT's financial debts on time and in full. We urge the ACT government to have the same approach to repaying its moral debt to the Stolen Generations and their families.
This means ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are not overrepresented in the ACT child protection system. It means that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families who have a history of removal are supported to ensure that the cycle of child removal stops in this generation.
Sixteen years ago, Prime Minister Kevin Rudd formally apologised on behalf of the Australian government to the Stolen Generations for the forced removal of children from their loving families. The apology recognised the government was in the wrong, and that it harmed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and families.
The Aborigines Protection Act was not abolished until 1969, and consequences of racist policies and practices that led to the Stolen Generations continue to this day. These burdens are carried most heavily by those who were removed and their families. The psychological scars are enduring and can interfere with people living the lives they want for themselves and their families.
In the ACT, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are an incredible 13 times more likely to be removed from their parents as non-Indigenous children. Some have argued this is a continuation of the Stolen Generations. Others see it as consequence of the disruption to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families. Regardless of interpretation, it is clearly a great injustice.
People learn to parent from their own parents and others around them who love them as children. When, as children, they are torn away from these environments, it is unsurprising as they become parents themselves, they might need extra support.
The ACT government cannot restore the childhoods of those removed from their families decades ago - that part of the government's moral debt can never be repaid. However, the ACT government can, and must, ensure the children and descendants of Stolen Generations survivors do not suffer a similar fate.
To each now-grown child who was removed, the government owes a promise their children and grandchildren will not be removed.
This would entail a substantial reimagining of the child protection system to focus on supporting the families of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who are at risk, rather than one in which expenditure is concentrated on child removal. We acknowledge recent government steps in this direction, but note far more priority, work and investment is required.
Investment to preserve families makes rational economic sense, given it helps form adults whose lifelong contributions to the ACT are not stifled by childhood trauma. However, this logic has not seen the rapid and substantial investment and policy changes required.
As government officials weigh up potential budget investments, we urge them to consider investment in supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families to maintain custody of their children as different from other types of expenditure. It is a moral debt that must be paid and should require no more debate than the financial debts the government pays reflexively.
