How to keep your little bunnies entertained over the Easter break

If you've got four days off at Easter, it can be a lovely time to relax and catch up - unless, of course, you have kids in tow.
Instead, it can be a marathon of trying to keep everyone entertained, particularly if you're not venturing too far from home.
Not to mention what happens when sugar gets involved. Want your Easter to be more family fun than a chorus of "I'm bored"? Here are some Easter-themed activities to try out.
It's a classic for a reason. Why not start with some egg decorating? You can go the classic dyeing route or try out some more elaborate designs using markers, stickers, and glitter. Otherwise, try some bunny-themed craft ideas. Gather colourful paper, pipe cleaners, cotton balls and googly eyes, and let imaginations run wild. For the older kids, why not give tie-dyeing plain white socks a go? There are plenty of tutorials online to get the ideas flowing. Whatever you choose, it's a great way to fuel creativity and let everyone unleash their inner artist.
Raining outside? Even if it's a beautiful day, why not make the most of the great indoors? If there's one thing kids can generally always get behind, it's pulling apart the couch and building some kind of fort. Transform your living room into a wonderland for imaginative play. Drape a sheet over some chairs to create a cosy reading nook, complete with Easter-themed books and plush bunnies. Set up an obstacle course with pillows, blankets, and toy cars, and challenge the kids to navigate their very own 'bunny burrow'.
What's Easter without some delicious treats? Head into the kitchen for a baking bonanza. If hot cross buns feel a bit advanced, make some biscuits and let the little ones go wild decorating them into bunny faces. Or whip up from carrot cake cupcakes for everyone to share. Get the whole family involved in measuring, mixing, and, of course, tasting the final creations.
Another Easter stalwart? An egg hunt. If you want to avoid chocolate, find something else to hide, like small toys or treats. For plenty of hiding nooks and crannies to choose from, keep things inside and hidden around the house - behind furniture, under cushions, or even inside kitchen cabinets. For the older kids, step things up a notch with a more challenging option. Write riddles on slips of paper, leading the kids on a treasure hunt, culminating in a grand Easter basket surprise.
It's time to pull out all those board games and gather around the table. Dust off old favourites, or try an Easter-themed game of charades. Once everyone is sick of that, why not put on a movie marathon? From Hop to Peter Rabbit, you could go with a bunny theme or otherwise just pop on family favourites. To add the real cinematic experience, draw the curtains and add bowls of popcorn and plenty of blankets.
