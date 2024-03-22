Easter, a unique time for traditions and reflection

While the date changes every year, Easter remains one of the most important periods on the Christian calendar. For the Christian faith, the festival commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, a time of immense joy and reflection.
Sydney Anglican Archbishop Kanishka Raffel describes Easter as a unique time for Anglicans. "At Christmas, we celebrate Jesus' birth. Easter is the climax of what he came to Earth to do, and Christians mark his death and celebrate his resurrection," he said.
"We also find people attend our Easter services to reconnect with their faith or simply to ask questions. I mentioned in my Easter message this year that people are searching for who to trust. Trust is a big issue with social media and AI at the moment, and at the first Easter two thousand years ago, people were asking whether they could trust what they were being told - that Jesus had risen from the dead. The Bible tells us hundreds of people saw the risen Jesus, spoke to him, and some even ate with him. The question remains today - can we trust Jesus with our lives?"
Easter this year falls earlier than usual, starting with Good Friday on March 29 and Easter Sunday observed on March 31. To mark the festival, Archbishop Raffel said Anglican churches will host services sharing the Easter narrative from the Bible. "Regular members and visitors will be welcomed, perhaps with a hot cross bun, but most importantly, they will be encouraged to trust Jesus," he said.
While many Christians will mark the occasion by attending a service, Easter customs are recognised and celebrated by many diverse communities. Through these customs, believers and non-believers alike find meaning and joy in celebrating Easter, uniting in the shared experience of hope, renewal, and love.
One of the most recognisable Easter traditions is decorating, hunting and eating Easter eggs. There are many different schools of thought about the history of Easter eggs, and while the tradition likely predates Christianity itself, it's commonly recognised as a symbol of fertility and new life.
Another prevalent Easter tradition is eating hot cross buns. Marked with a cross on top, the spiced, sweet buns hold both religious and cultural significance, with the cross representing the crucifixion of Jesus, while the spices symbolise the embalming of his body.
The Easter bunny, a beloved symbol of the holiday, is a relatively modern addition to Easter traditions and actually originated from German folklore. The Easter bunny was believed to bring gifts to children who behaved well during the Easter season.
Today, children eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Easter bunny, who hides colourful eggs and treats for them to find on Easter morning.
Particularly given the extra-long weekend, it's also a time of year for getting together with family, friends, and the community.
Whether attending a church service or not, it's a time for people of diverse backgrounds to connect, share a meal, and celebrate the promise of new beginnings.
