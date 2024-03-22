The Canberra Times
Easter, a unique time for traditions and reflection

By Jil Hogan
March 22 2024 - 12:02pm
Churches will welcome attendees over Easter weekend to mark Jesus' death and resurrection. Picture Shutterstock
While the date changes every year, Easter remains one of the most important periods on the Christian calendar. For the Christian faith, the festival commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, a time of immense joy and reflection.

