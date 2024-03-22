Easter, a unique time for traditions and reflection

"We also find people attend our Easter services to reconnect with their faith or simply to ask questions. I mentioned in my Easter message this year that people are searching for who to trust. Trust is a big issue with social media and AI at the moment, and at the first Easter two thousand years ago, people were asking whether they could trust what they were being told - that Jesus had risen from the dead. The Bible tells us hundreds of people saw the risen Jesus, spoke to him, and some even ate with him. The question remains today - can we trust Jesus with our lives?"