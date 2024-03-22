More builders go bust

In another blow to Canberra's construction industry, two more building companies collapsed this week.
On Tuesday, Project Coordination entered voluntary administration, owing an estimated $20 million to creditors.
The family-run business had been operating for about 50 years.
Most of the 67 staff members were made redundant, while work on the group's 14 active projects was halted.
On the same day, Voyager Projects was placed into liquidation.
The Canberra company had been operating since 2010 and was run by the Naylor family.
In 2023 the group had proposed to build a $57 million residential development in Googong.
The companies join a growing list of high-profile building companies that have become insolvent in the past year, including PBS Building and Rork Projects.
The trend has sparked urgent calls to action from the construction union and building industry peak body, who want to see better protections for subcontractors and suppliers.
In other news, a $500 million residential project in Braddon was knocked back by the planning authority.
Tree removal, a lack of three-bedroom units and bedrooms without windows were among the reasons for the decision.
JWLand's Braddon Place project was proposed to include 602 residential apartments and 128 serviced apartments across six buildings.
Michael Prendergast, national head of development at JWLand, said the decision was unfortunate but it gave the group a clear idea of what changes were required before resubmitting.
Meanwhile 54 build-to-rent units will be built in Curtin, in a deal between the Catholic Church and the ACT government.
Marymead CatholicCare Canberra and Goulburn will develop the affordable rentals, which will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.
They will be rented to those with an annual income of less than $100,000.
Construction is set to begin mid-2025 for completion by the end of 2026.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
