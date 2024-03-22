The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mystery illness grips more than 60 people in Canberra's north

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 23 2024 - 10:24am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 60 people have fallen ill with several presenting to hospital after a suspected virulent form of gastroenteritis spread through a private function in Gungahlin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.