Times Past: March 31, 1989

On this day in 1989, aggregation was on the lips of every Canberra resident.
The aggregation for WIN television began with a loud bang at midnight in the Lakeside Hotel. The loud bang came from a few overcharged confetti bombs that were placed underneath the ceiling that left over 400 attendees temporarily deafened and a woman with a mild burn.
Bruce Gyngell, the first man on television in Australia, introduced WIN's first transmission and the prime minister, Bob Hawke, appeared on the massive screens to reaffirm his government's role in bringing aggregation to the country.
Simultaneously in North Canberra, the skies were filled with huge spotlights for the launch of Prime Television Network in Canberra.
Many other famous Australian faces graced the event including Johnno and Danno of Saturday Morning Live and the leader of the opposition, John Howard. Other stars such as Simon Chivers of Rafferty's Rules, Judy Nunn of Home and Away and Susie Elelman of Eleven AM also attended the launch.
The executives of the Prime Television Network promised continued access to daily local news, the best Australian children programs, community services, comprehensive sports coverage, local, national and global and finally, popular Australian and overseas drama and comedy.
"Only the best" was the mantra of the night with the executive declaring their commitment to being the audience's community television station.
Bert Newton, host of the a new day-time talk show on Prime, told attendees in a pre-recorded video that Prime had "some fantastic surprises in store for [us] all" and "looked forward to playing a big part in [our] community".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.